NFL Week 3 Opening Odds Analysis

With Week 2 officially in the books, we shift our focus ahead to Week 3 as public opinion and perception of the 32 NFL teams has begun to take shape after we’ve seen everyone play two full games. The next few weeks will be viewed as a time to sort out the pretenders and the contenders as we inch towards the later months of the season. Let’s look at some of the lines for this week and where we could see them going by kickoff on Sunday.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bengals +198 | Steelers -240

Spread: Bengals +4.5 (-106) | Steelers -4.5 (-114)

Total: 44.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bengals +18000 | Steelers +3400

Cincinnati Bengals Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Opening Line Analysis

The Cincinnati Bengals will travel to Pittsburgh as both teams will be playing their first AFC North matchup of the season. The Steelers opened as seven-point favorites when the lines came out before any Week 2 action and promptly came down following Pittsburgh’s disappointing performance at home to the Las Vegas Raiders. The line has rested at a near-consensus number of -4.5, which takes nearly a field goal away from a Cincinnati team that did not look impressive in their loss to Chicago this past Sunday. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw an interception on three consecutive pass attempts as the Bengals put up just three points in the first 55 minutes of the game.

It’s surprising to see so much line shrinkage towards a team who struggled on offense for most of the previous week, but Pittsburgh wasn’t all that better. This number is likely to stay here until kickoff, and if there is any movement, it will come based on the availability, or lack thereof, from some of Pittsburgh’s banged-up defensive stars like Devin Bush and T.J. Watt.

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Detroit Lions, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Ravens -420 | Lions +330

Spread: Ravens -9.5 (-105) | Lions +9.5 (-115)

Total: 49.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Ravens +1400 | Lions +55000

Baltimore Ravens Vs. Detroit Lions Opening Line Analysis

What a roller-coaster of a week for the Baltimore Ravens. After a disappointing Week 1 defeat on Monday Night Football to the Raiders in overtime, the Ravens took on the Chiefs in Week 2 and notched a thrilling victory on the back of a memorable Lamar Jackson performance. They showed plenty of potential in what the offense can accomplish when Jackson is on his game and wiped away any panic surrounding the team’s season.

As for both games for the Lions, it’s been about putting together a complete 60 minutes of football. If you watched the second half of their Week 1 matchup with the 49ers and the first half of Monday night’s loss to the Packers, you would think Detroit is a solid team in the NFL after two weeks. In those two halves, the Lions have outscored their opponents 40-24. In the first half against San Francisco and the second half against Green Bay, the Lions were outscored 52-10. Not great. There have been glimpses of Dan Campbell’s team looking much better than advertised in the offseason, but the inability to put together a complete game is a bit concerning. This line has jumped from its opening of +7.5 to +9.5, and it’s hard to see it moving much from here. Most of the public has shown to be on Baltimore, and while there’s a chance this gets to double-digits by kickoff with some late money, it isn’t likely.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Los Angeles Rams, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -106 | Rams -110

Spread: Buccaneers +1.5 (-120) | Rams -1.5 (-102)

Total: 55 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +550 | Lions +1300

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. Los Angeles Rams Opening Line Analysis

This is one of the more split lines you will find across the board in Week 3, and it shows in Tampa Bay as a 1.5-point underdog, yet the moneyline has it about as close to a pick ’em as you can get. Some books have already jumped ship on the Rams and made the Buccaneers a single-digit favorite, which will likely swing back and forth throughout the week. With such a tightly contested matchup, this spread won’t get near a field goal on either side and could stick right at a pick ’em with bettors just taking the point or two wherever they can.

The line may move in Tampa’s favor and stay there with the defending Super Bowl champions typically getting plenty of public backing, and Brady as an underdog is sure to get plenty of love. As for the Los Angeles Rams, their narrow victory over Indianapolis in Week 2 showed that the defense isn’t perfect, and Stafford is still learning the McVay system and chemistry with his receivers. But with a banged-up Buccaneers secondary that Matt Ryan took advantage of on Sunday, the red-hot Cooper Kupp may wreak some havoc on Todd Bowles’s defense.

New York Jets Vs. Denver Broncos, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Jets +480 | Broncos -650

Spread: Jets +10.5 (-105) | Broncos -10.5 (-115)

Total: 41.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Jets +55000 | Broncos +4100

New York Jets Vs. Denver Broncos Opening Line Analysis

It doesn’t get rougher than New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson’s home debut on Sunday against the New England Patriots, where the rookie threw four interceptions in their loss, and the phrase “seeing ghosts” was right back in MetLife Stadium as if it never left. This number opened at +8.5 for New York on Sunday, and after that performance, it’s ballooned up to +11 but has been bet down to +10.5. Traveling to Denver is one of the more challenging places to go in the league, especially for a rookie, and this is likely the most points you could see Denver laying in any Week 3 matchup. But, credit must be given to the Broncos, who are 2-0 and have only allowed 13 points in their two matchups. Beating the Giants and the Jaguars aren’t exactly wins to brag about, but the defense and starting quarterback Teddy Bridgewater have looked strong to open up the season.

This number feels stuck between a rock and a hard place. Because of the remaining uncertainty around whether Denver is for real or not, this number isn’t likely to get any bigger. On the other side, don’t hold your breath expecting sharps or the public to be backing the Jets any time soon until Zach Wilson can prove he is capable of solid production in the NFL.

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!