NFL Week 3 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and the McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 3.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Indianapolis Colts @ Tennessee Titans (-4.5) – 48.5 total

The public is predictably all over the Titans in this matchup. They came back and recorded an impressive week vs. the Seahawks last week, thanks in part to three rushing touchdowns from Derrick Henry. Meanwhile, the Colts have looked lackluster in their two performances, losing to the Rams and Seahawks.

The Colts are also dealing with an injury to quarterback Carson Wentz. He’s dealing with sprains to both ankles, and he’s considered a game-time decision vs. the Titans. If he can’t suit up, Brett Hundley and Jacob Eason will likely see some action at quarterback.

Still, the sharps seem to like the value with the Colts. They’ve received just 21% of the spread bets, but those bets have accounted for 42% of the dollars. The sharp interest has also pushed this line back down to 4.5 points after peaking at 5.5 earlier in the week.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.0) – 43.5 total

This game features one of the largest betting splits of the week. The Steelers have received 61% of the spread tickets, but the Bengals have racked up 87% of the dollars. That has caused this line to dip from Steelers -4.5 to Steelers -3.0.

The Steelers posted an impressive road win over the Bills in Week 1, but they dropped a game at home last week vs. the Raiders. Their offense has also been lackluster to start the year, and now they will be playing without one of their top pass-catching threats in Diontae Johnson. Ben Roethlisberger is also operating at less than 100% due to a pectoral injury, so their offense might be even less effective this week.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5) @ Minnesota Vikings – 55.5 total

The Vikings are taking the field as slight home underdogs, which is a spot that the sharps usually target. Unsurprisingly, they like the Vikings in this matchup. The Vikings have received 30% of the spread bets but 54% of the spread dollars.

The current spread suggests that the Seahawks are approximately six points better than the Vikings on a neutral field, which is pretty aggressive.

Baltimore Ravens (-7.5) @ Detroit Lions – 50.5 total

There is a bit of uncertainty surrounding Lamar Jackson at the moment. He’s questionable with an illness, and while he’ll likely suit up, he may not be his usual dominant strength.

The Ravens don’t need Jackson at full strength to beat the Lions, but it may make this game slightly lower scoring than expected. The under has received just 29% of the total bets in this contest, but they’ve accounted for 75% of the dollars. That’s a pretty massive discrepancy.

New York Jets @ Denver Broncos (-10.5) – 41.5 total

This is another game that the public and sharps feel differently. The public thinks this line might be a bit too low, especially considering how bad the Jets’ defense has looked at times this season. The Broncos’ offense has also played well through two weeks, with Teddy Bridgewater leading the team to 50 total points.

However, the sharps are siding with the under. A whopping 97% of the dollars have sided with the under in this contest, making it the most lopsided bet of the entire week.