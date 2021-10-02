NFL Week 4 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 4 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs, with a few games that have the potential to be shootouts.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Ryan Tannehill – Tennessee Titans

The Bet: Over 205.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Ryan Tannehill has a tough test with both A.J. Brown and Julio Jones out for the Titans’ week four matchup against the New York Jets. In three games this season, Tannehill has thrown for 252 passing yards per game, completing 64% of his passes and dating back to last year, he has reached the 206-yard threshold in 14 games. With Brown and Jones seeing a combined 37% of the target share, expect Chester Rodgers, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to see different looks as potential main targets in the receiving corps. Rodgers saw two targets in a Week 3 win over the Indianapolis Colts, catching one pass for six yards.

Overall, according to PFF, Tannehill should benefit from facing a Jets’ defense that ranks 18th in pass DVOA and grade out as the third-worst defense.

Tennessee’s offense is more balanced in the league, deploying a 50%/50% pass-to-run split and relying on Derrick Henry to carry the workload in the backfield. This year, Henry has seen more production in the passing game, seeing 4.3 targets per game for a combined 103 receiving yards. As six-point favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, Henry may see added work toward the end of the game, especially to run out the clock.

Tannehill projects for 220 passing yards against the Jets and should easily reach the over.

DeVonta Smith – Philadelphia Eagles

The Bet: Over 49.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

One of the premier games of the week, the Week 4 matchup between the Eagles and Chiefs, screams shootout. With a 54.5-point total on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect a high-scoring affair between two high-powered offenses.

DeVonta Smith leads the Eagles receiving corps with a 22% of target share, averaging seven targets per game. The rookie has reached the 50-receiving yard mark only once in his career but benefits from an ideal matchup against a Kansas City Chiefs defense that ranks last in DVOA. Currently, six-point underdogs against the Chiefs, expect quarterback Jalen Hurts to rely on Smith as the go-to weapon to keep the game close. Using a 62%/28% pass-to-run split, the Eagles are one of the more pass-friendly teams and should help Smith reach the over, especially if the Chiefs hold on to the lead toward the end of the game.

Smith projects for 55 receiving yards against the Chiefs, expected to have 4.39 receptions.

Taylor Heinicke – Washington Football Team

The Bet: Over 258.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke squares off against the 30th ranked DVOA defense in the Atlanta Falcons, which should equate to an ideal matchup. In a Week 3 21-43 loss to the Buffalo Bills, Heinicke threw for 212 passing yards and two touchdowns, facing a tough Buffalo Bills defense which ranks second in DVOA. Heinicke has only reached the 259-passing yard mark one time in his career dating back to last season but should rely on wide receiver Terry McLaurin to move the ball down the field. McLaurin leads Washington’s receiving corps with 28% of the target share, seeing seven targets, catching four passes for 62 yards.

Heinicke projects for 260 passing yards against the Falcons in Week 4, and given the ideal matchup, he should easily reach the over, especially as a1.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, in what looks like a close game on the road.