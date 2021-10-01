NFL Week 4 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves so far for Week 4.

Tennessee Titans @ New York Jets – Titans -7.5 to Titans -6.5

The Titans opened up as 7.5-point favorites against the lowly Jets, but they’ve moved to -6.5 throughout the week. The majority of the betting tickets have sided with the Titans – they’ve received 70% of the spread tickets – but the sharps appear to have interest in the Jets. That’s pushed this number under the key figure of seven.

The Jets have a few things working in their favor in this matchup. For starters, the Titans could be down both of their top receivers in this matchup. A.J. Brown is expected to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring injury, while Julio Jones hasn’t suited up at practice on Wednesday or Thursday.

The Jets are also winless entering Week 4, and teams in that situation have posted a record of 34-25-2 against the spread since 2004.

Indianapolis Colts @ Miami Dolphins – Dolphins -2.5 to Dolphins -1.5

The Dolphins are listed as small home favorites vs. the Colts, which makes sense given their records. The Colts have yet to win a game, while the Dolphins are 1-2 and coming off a narrow overtime loss to the Raiders last week.

However, the Dolphins’ offense has been an absolute disaster with Jacoby Brissett under center. He’s averaged 3.8 adjusted yards per attempt over the past two weeks to go along with one interception and zero touchdowns. The only reason the Dolphins were in the game last week was a defensive score, so their three-point loss was highly fluky.

Carolina Panthers @ Dallas Cowboys – Cowboys -5.5 to Cowboys -4.5

The Cowboys dominated the Eagles on Monday Night Football, but the Panthers are starting to get some love. This line has moved in their favor after a perfect 3-0 start to the year. They currently rank first in Football Outsiders DVOA, thanks in part to their dominant defense. Carolina has allowed the fewest yards and the second-fewest points through the first three weeks, albeit against some questionable offenses.

The Panthers also benefit from the rest advantage in this matchup. Dallas is on a short week after playing on Monday, while Carolina hasn’t played since last Thursday.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams – Rams -6.5 to Rams -3.5

This should be a good one. Both of these teams are undefeated to start the year, so the winner of this contest will take over first place in the NFC West. The Rams are considered the better team – they own the second-shortest odds to win the NFC on FanDuel Sportsbook – but this line has moved drastically in the Cardinals’ favor. They opened as 6.5-point underdogs on Sunday evening, but they’re down to just +3.5 at the time of writing.

Detroit Lions @ Chicago Bears – Over/Under 44.5 to 42.5

It’s not all that surprising that the total on this game is moving down. The Bears set back modern football with their offense last season, averaging just 1.1 yards per play. That’s the second-lowest mark this century. The Lions’ offense has been frisky at times, but Chicago does possess an excellent defense. That could lead to a low-scoring contest.

Keep in mind that the Bears will likely have a different quarterback under center than they did last week. Justin Fields was so bad that the team will almost certainly use Andy Dalton or Nick Foles vs. Detroit. That should make them a bit more respectable on offense.

