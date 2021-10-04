NFL Week 4 MNF Prop Market: Anytime TD Darren Waller

If you’re looking for a prop to play on Monday Night Fotball, you might want to consider Raiders tight end Darren Waller as an anytime touchdown scorer. He’s currently priced at +125 despite being a bit quiet over the past two games.

In the first game of the season, Waller was targeted an astounding 19 times. That’s more than the seven targets in each of his previous two games combined.

Waller’s only touchdown came in Week 1, so it’s fair to say that he’s well overdue. For a player who leads the team with 35 overall targets in addition to seven red-zone targets, it’s only a matter of time before he finds pay dirt again.

A point total of 51.5 suggests we could see some decent scoring in the game. That should provide more opportunities and targets in the endzone for Waller. At +125, he’s a good bet to end his touchdown drought and get into the end zone.

