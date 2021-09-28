NFL Week 4 Opening Odds Analysis

That’s a wrap on Week 3 in the NFL, and as we enter Week 4, we get a bit clearer of a picture of who is a legitimate force to make some noise this season. Plenty of great matchups fill up this week’s slate and with so much line movement already, let’s jump in and take a look at where some of these numbers are shifting.

Tennessee Titans Vs. New York Jets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -360 | Jets +290

Spread: Titans -7.5 (-110) | Jets +7.5 (-110)

Total: 46 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2500 | Jets +100000

Tennessee Titans Vs. New York Jets Opening Line Analysis

Somehow, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the New York Jets have seemingly regressed from Week 1 to Week 3, and last Sunday’s shutout to the hands of the Denver Broncos was the lowest point of the season thus far. Wilson looks in over his head early on, and with a defense that’s actually performing well, ranking in the top ten in yards per play allowed this season, the offense’s inability to move the football makes this team nearly impossible to back. New York is dead last in points per play with 0.110, while the Miami Dolphins in 31st have more than twice that with 0.225.

It’s so difficult to make any case as to why you would want to back this team, so expect this number to continue to grow throughout the week. If you are looking to back Tennessee on the road here, jump this line now because New York will never see a lower number from now until Sunday.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Buccaneers -280 | Patriots +230

Spread: Buccaneers -6.5 (-115) | Patriots +6.5 (-105)

Total: 48.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Buccaneers +650 | Patriots +5000

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Vs. New England Patriots Opening Line Analysis

This may be the most-watched regular-season matchup in NFL history as Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady returns to New England to face the Patriots. Brady spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls and building one of the greatest dynasties ever seen in North American sports. Tampa Bay’s Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams was their first defeat since November 29, 2020, and their first road loss since October 8, 2020. The Patriots suffered their second defeat on Sunday after the New Orleans Saints came to Foxborough and comfortably took care of business. Quarterback Mac Jones struggled, throwing three interceptions in the loss, and has only found the end zone on two passes this season. It will take him some time, but this matchup is as tough as it gets for a rookie quarterback, and the public has reacted accordingly.

Following their defeat, this number has gone from -5.5 to -6.5, being listed with heavy juice at most sportsbooks, a -7 may not be out of the realm of possibility. Hold out if you think the home dog has a shot here, or buy now before it’s too late if you think Brady and the Bucs bounce back in this emotional reunion.

Detroit Lions Vs. Chicago Bears, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Lions +130 | Bears -154

Spread: Lions +3 (-115) | Bears -3 (-105)

Total: 42.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Lions +100000 | Bears +12000

Detroit Lions Vs. Chicago Bears Opening Line Analysis

Following a dismal offensive showing in an ugly Week 3 loss to the Cleveland Browns, the Chicago Bears have clearly lost some merit in the eyes of early bettors and oddsmakers with this line’s movement following Sunday’s performance. Gaining 47 total yards, including just one passing yard in the defeat, both rookie quarterback Justin Fields and head coach Matt Nagy’s play-calling looked embarrassing in a game that was certainly not as close as the scoreboard indicated. As for Detroit, a few bad breaks, such as a missed delay of game call before the NFL’s longest-ever field goal bounced in off the crossbar. Before that, the Lions were on the verge of a big-time upset at home over the Baltimore Ravens.

This line showed Chicago as six-point favorites before Sunday’s surprises and has since moved down to a field goal. A potential factor that may adjust this number further is who will be under center for the Bears this weekend. Nagy told reporters on Monday that all three quarterbacks – Fields, Andy Dalton, and Nick Foles – are under consideration to start in Week 4, which may move the line a bit based on the public’s perception of each guy. It may be best to wait on a wager here until we know who Chicago will send in this Sunday.

New York Giants Vs. New Orleans Saints, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +290 | Saints -360

Spread: Giants +7.5 (-104) | Saints -7.5 (-118)

Total: 43.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Giants +28000 | Saints +3300

New York Giants Vs. New Orleans Saints Opening Line Analysis

This line has zig-zagged over the past week, and rightfully so, with the Saints being one of the tougher teams to gauge in the first three weeks of the season. Following a Week 1 destruction of the Green Bay Packers, New Orleans was pitiful in a 26-7 defeat to the Carolina Panthers in Week 2 and followed it up with a decisive win over the Patriots in Week 3. The Giants could easily be 2-1, and quarterback Daniel Jones has looked better, but injuries to wide receivers Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton, as well as a season-ending ACL tear to standout linebacker Blake Martinez, are only going to make things worse.

With results and injuries contributing to this line movement, this number shot up from -6.5 to -8.5 in favor of the Saints but has since been bet down to its current resting point of -7.5. With Jameis Winston at the helm for New Orleans, it’s no longer a surprise if they cover this number with ease or lose outright and hand the Giants their first win of the season. Nevertheless, don’t be holding your breath waiting for this number to get below a touchdown by kickoff on Sunday.

