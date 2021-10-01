NFL Week 4 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 4.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Tennessee Titans (-6.5) @ New York Jets – 44.5 total

The Jets are perennial losers and possibly even the laughingstock of the league. With that in mind, the public unsurprisingly wants nothing to do with them. The Titans have garnered 70% of the spread tickets in this matchup, and who knows how many people have the Titans in moneyline parlays and teasers.

That said, the sharps see the red flags with the Titans, and they are all over the Jets. The Titans are potentially going to be without their two top receivers in this matchup, which would leave them with an extremely weak group at the position.

The sharps have teed off on the Jets all week, which has caused this line to drop under the key number of seven. It remains to be seen if they still like the Jets at this number, but they clearly like them at +7 or better.

New York Giants @ New Orleans Saints (-7.0) – 41.5 total

The other New York team is also a preferred target for the sharps. The Giants have received 47% of the spread tickets, but those tickets have accounted for 68% of the dollars.

The Giants are winless to start the year, but they have been frisky. They’ve lost the past two weeks by a combined four points, so the sharps seem to think a touchdown is too much.

The Saints also have some question marks despite their 2-1 record. They rank 14th in points per game, but they’re just 31st in yards. That’s an anomaly, which suggests that the team has been lucky to score as many points as they have.

Kansas City Chiefs (-7.0) @ Philadelphia Eagles – 54.5 total

The Chiefs continue to fail for bettors, and the public continues not to care. The Chiefs have received 69% of the betting tickets in this game despite going just 1-10 against the spread over their past 11 regular-season games.

The sharps are siding with the Eagles in this matchup. They’ve received 51% of the spread dollars, and there have already been considerable steam, and reverse line moves tracked on the Eagles.

Arizona Cardinals @ Los Angeles Rams (-3.5) – 54.5 total

The sharps and squares are battling over the total in this matchup. The public is in love with the offenses, and it’s easy to see why. The Cardinals rank first in points per game this season, while the Rams rank third.

However, the sharps are enamored with the defenses. The Cardinals’ pass rash has been potent this season – they rank fifth in adjusted sack rate – and the Rams just limited the Bucs to 24 points last week.

This total is one of the highest of the week, but the under has received 95% of the dollars.

Baltimore Ravens (-1.0) @ Denver Broncos – 45.5 total

This game is the opposite of Cardinals-Rams. The public sees two excellent defenses, but a whopping 95% of the dollars have landed on the over. There have already been two steam moves tracked on the over, which has caused this number to increase from 44.5 to 45.5.

