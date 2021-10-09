NFL Week 5 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 5 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs and some disappointing performances from of the top players in the league.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

The Bet: Under 265.5 Passing Yards (-114)

As one of the highest total games on the slate, projected at 50.5-points on FanDuel Sportsbook, The Week 5 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Green Bay Packers features two pass-heavy offenses with concentrated offenses, signaling the potential for a shootout.

Burrow benefits from the return of Tee Higgins, who missed two games with a shoulder injury. Higgins has seen 27% of the target share through the first four games of the season, including a 10-target performance in a 17-20 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Despite a pass-heavy, 54%/46% split, Burrow has a tough matchup against a Packers defense ranked 14th according to PFF and should see more volume in the passing game as 3-point underdogs. With the second slowest pace in the league, the Bengals might not have opportunities for the second-year quarterback to reach the 266-passing yard mark. Dating back to last season, Burrow has only reached the mark in six games.

After a 10-day layover and a 348-yard performance in a 24-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, expect the Bengals to appear rusty facing Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. The Packers should involve running back Aaron Jones into the play-calling script if ahead toward the end of the game, also killing the clock with the eighth-slowest pace in the league.

Burrow projects for 226.8 passing yards against the Packers, trending him well below the 265.5 mark.

Devin Singletary – Buffalo Bills

The Bet: Over 27.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Buffalo Bill running back Devin Singletary has consistently seen at least 10 touches per game this season, leading the backfield with a 38% share of carries, in a primarily split backfield with Zack Moss. Singletary should benefit against a Chiefs defense that ranks last in rushing DVOA, allowing 103 yards to the Philadelphia Eagles in a 42-30 win in Week 4. In a matchup with a 46.5-point total on FanDuel Sportsbook, with the Chiefs currently, a 3-point home favorite, expect the Bill to involve all their skill players in an ideal matchup.

Dating back to last season, Singletary has hit the 28-rushing yard mark in 15 games. Given the volume of touches, currently projected at 10.11, Singletary could have a breakout game, averaging 5.29 yards per carry and rushing for 79 yards on 14 attempts in a 40-0 blowout win over the Houston Texans.

Singletary projects for 47.05 receiving yards against the Chiefs and should easily reach the over, given his prime matchup against a weak defense

Kararius Toney – New York Giants

The Bet: Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

With wide receivers, Darius Slayton and Sterling Shepard out for a Week 5 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys, rookie wide out Kadarius Toney should see additional looks from quarterback Daniel Jones. In a Week 4, 27-21 win over the New Orleans Saints, Toney led the Giants receiving corps with a 25% target share, catching six passes for 76 yards, facing the sixth rank pass DVOA defense.

In a Week 5 matchup with a 52.5-point total, expect Toney to again see involvement in the receiving corps alongside Kenny Golladay and Evan Engram, facing the ninth-ranked pass DVOA Cowboys defense. As seven-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, expect the Giants to rely on their pass-heavy 63%/37% pass-to-run split and 36% no-huddle rate to keep pace against a high-powered Dallas Cowboys offense, led by quarterback Dak Prescott.

We’re projecting Toney for 53.01 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in a matchup with limited options for the Giants in the receiving corps.