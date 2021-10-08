NFL Week 5 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 5.

Tennessee Titans @ Jacksonville Jaguars – Titans -6.5 to -4.5

The Titans are coming off a disastrous performance last week vs. the Jets, losing outright after opening as more than seven-point favorites. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that they’re not getting nearly as much love this week. They have another very winnable matchup vs. the Jaguars, but the line has dropped from Titans -6.5 to Titans -4.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

That said, the Titans may not be as banged up this week as they were vs. the Jets. A.J. Brown practiced in full on Thursday, so they should have one of their top pass-catchers back after being woefully undermanned in that department.

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings – Vikings -7.5 to -9.5

The Lions have been a bit friskier than expected this season. They lost last week vs. the Bears, but the final score underscores how well their offense played. They racked up 348 total yards vs. the Bears but were done in by three trips inside the opposing 10-yard line with zero points in the first half.

Still, the Lions don’t have the firepower to match up with the Vikings, and the vast majority of the dollars are siding with the home team. That’s caused this spread to move from Vikings -7.5 to Vikings -9.5 over the course of the week.

New England Patriots @ Houston Texans – Patriots -9.5 to Patriots -8.5

This one is kind of surprising. The Texans weren’t just bad last week; they were historically bad. Davis Mills might be the worst quarterback to start multiple regular-season games in recent memory, and he led the team to just 109 total yards vs. the Bills. He ultimately finished with just 87 passing yards and four interceptions, resulting in an average of -4.43 adjusted yards per attempt.

Still, this matchup vs. the Patriots isn’t nearly as daunting, and there appears to be some concern that this spread is too high. The Patriots have not impressed either to start the year – they’re just 1-3 through the first four weeks – so they might not deserve to be massive road favorites against anyone. The spread has dropped from 9.5 to 8.5 since Monday.

San Francisco 49ers @ Arizona Cardinals – 53.5 total to 50.0

The Cardinals have been one of the best offensive teams in football to start the year but don’t sleep on their defense. They rank sixth in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA and 10th in adjusted sack rate. The 49ers are also a quality defensive unit, so points could be a bit harder to come by than expected.

The fact that Trey Lance will be making his first career start could also be driving the total down. Lance is a tantalizing prospect, but the 49ers were not expecting to let him loose this early in the year. The preseason showed he’s still a bit raw, although he looked fantastic in relief of Jimmy Garoppolo last week vs. the Seahawks.

New York Giants @ Dallas Cowboys – 50.5 total to 52.0

This total has already risen by 1.5 points, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see it get a bit higher before kickoff. The Cowboys’ offensive prowess is well documented, but they looked especially potent last week against a tough Panthers’ defense. Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard have both averaged more than six yards per carry over the past two weeks, and combining that kind of rushing production with Dak Prescott’s arm is downright terrifying for opposing defenses.

Meanwhile, Daniel Jones has quietly taken a massive step forward in his third season. He owns the fifth-highest grade at the quarterback position per ProFootballFocus, and he’s done plenty of damage with his arm and his legs through the first four weeks. The Giants’ offense should do their part in what is expected to be a high-scoring affair.

