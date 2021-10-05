NFL Week 5 Opening Odds Analysis

We’re nearly a quarter of the way through the NFL season, and just one undefeated team remains of the 32 after four weeks of action. The Arizona Cardinals sit atop the highly contested NFC West at 4-0, with plenty of others on the chase at 3-1. Winless teams will be desperate to get a victory, or seasons may fall to the wayside already. Let’s look at some of the biggest line movements thus far in our opening odds analysis.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Tennessee Titans Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans -360 | Jaguars +290

Spread: Titans -4 (-110) | Jaguars +4 (-110)

Total: 48.5 Over -106 | Under -114

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +3400 | Jaguars +100000

Tennessee Titans Vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Opening Line Analysis

With a banged-up wide receiver group against an underrated Jets defense, Sunday’s loss in New York may not have been as shocking as some might think. Outside of running back Derrick Henry, the Titans struggled to move the football against the Jets, and if pass-catchers A.J. Brown and Julio Jones end up missing this one, the shift in this number shows what a difference that may be. As for Jacksonville, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is coming off a solid performance in a narrow loss to Cincinnati on Thursday, but the Jaguars showed flashes of capability for most of the outing.

This spread has free-fallen from its lookahead line of -6.5 down to -4, and if you like the Jaguars in this spot, the best of it may have come and gone. Keep yourself aware of Brown and Jones’s injury statuses throughout the week before placing a wager on this one.

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Arizona Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: 49ers +205 | Cardinals -250

Spread: 49ers +5.5 (-110) | Cardinals -5.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: 49ers +2500 | Cardinals +1400

San Francisco 49ers Vs. Arizona Cardinals Opening Line Analysis

This has one of the biggest line movers following Week 4’s action, and rightfully so after Arizona thumped the previously undefeated Los Angeles Rams 37-20 on the road to take first place in the NFC West. They now take on San Francisco, who not only lost at home to Seattle on Sunday but might be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo for some time. After suffering the right calf injury, backup rookie quarterback Trey Lance took over, and although he looked solid throwing for a pair of touchdown passes, his inexperience heading into Arizona is baked into this line a bit. As the only undefeated team left facing a road rookie quarterback, don’t be surprised to see this line jump to a touchdown by kickoff on Sunday.

New England Patriots Vs. Houston Texans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots -405 | Texans +320

Spread: Patriots -9 (-110) | Texans +9 (-110)

Total: 39.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +7000 | Texans +100000

New England Patriots Vs. Houston Texans Opening Line Analysis

Don’t let results fool you; New England did plenty to beat the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday night, and if they had, you might be seeing an even higher number here heading into Week 5. Head coach Bill Belichick has made it clear that he is structuring an offensive game plan to take care of the football, keep rookie quarterback Mac Jones out of trouble, and rely on the defense to keep them in games. We saw how it’s looked against Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson in Week 2 when they intercepted him four times, and you wouldn’t expect any less this Sunday against Houston’s rookie quarterback Davis Mills. Mills was abysmal in Week 4 as the Texans fell 40-0 to the Bills in rainy Buffalo. It’s impossible to fade Belichick off a loss against a rookie quarterback here, and the public knows it. Grab single-digits now because it may not be there much longer.

Chicago Bears Vs. Las Vegas Raiders, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bears +168 | Raiders -200

Spread: Bears +5.5 (-114) | Raiders -5.5 (-106)

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bears +10000 | Raiders +5500

Chicago Bears Vs. Las Vegas Raiders Opening Line Analysis

This one is still yet to open back up at some books with the Raiders playing on Monday Night Football but has slightly narrowed from its opening stance before Week 4. Chicago got a much-needed home win against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, and although mounting an attempt at a comeback in the third quarter, Las Vegas suffered its first loss of the season to the Chargers. Despite a stronger body of work for the Raiders, this line feels somewhat of a kneejerk reaction to shift from -6.5 to -5.5 after last week’s results. Expect this number to climb back up towards its open point, so grab your number now if you are looking to back Vegas.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!