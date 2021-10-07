NFL Week 5 Preview: San Francisco 49ers Vs. Arizona Cardinals

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Arizona Cardinals in a division matchup within the hotly contested NFC West. The Cardinals are currently 4.5-point favorites with the total set at 50, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

Between Thursday’s matchup between the Rams and Seahawks and this meeting, the NFC West is primed to provide shootouts on any given week. Arizona is currently averaging 35 points per game. Rookie quarterback Trey Lance may make his first career start after Jimmy Garoppolo has not been practicing with a calf contusion. The books have shown in the line movement that they prefer Garoppolo to Lance, so if San Francisco is playing catch-up, that may help the total here. Head coach Kyle Shanahan may see what the Cardinals did to the Rams last week and want to go drive-for-drive against them with some aggressive play-calling. It’s hard to imagine anyone limiting the Cardinals right now, so the only way you can really handicap this one is the over or nothing on the total.