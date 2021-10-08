NFL Week 5 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and the McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 5.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Carolina Panthers (-3) – 45.0 total

Both of these teams are dealing with some major injury issues at the moment. The Eagles were missing four starters on the offensive line last week, but they are expected to be a bit healthier in that department this week. Meanwhile, the Panthers could be without two starters on the offensive line, and Shaq Thompson missed practice on Thursday as well.

The public likes the Panthers in this matchup, who jumped out to a 3-0 start before losing last week to the Cowboys, while the sharps seem to favor the Eagles. The Panthers have received 69% of the spread tickets in this matchup, but the Eagles have received 70% of the dollars. The Panthers’ three wins have come against the Jets, Saints, and Texans, and none of those victories are impressive in retrospect. They could be overvalued by the public.

New Orleans Saints (-2.5) @ Washington Football Team – 43.5 total

Speaking of overvalued teams, what have the Saints done to deserve being 2.5-point road favorites? The Saints decimated the Packers to open the year, but that stands out as a clear aberration. The Packers had a tumultuous offseason, so it’s not all that surprising that they were sleepwalking to start the year.

Since then, the Saints have lost to the Panthers and Giants, with the Giants’ loss coming at home. The sharps are backing the Football Team in this spot, who are receiving 44% of the dollars on just 27% of the bets.

Green Bay Packers (-3.0) @ Cincinnati Bengals – 50.5 total

This is setting up as one of the biggest sharps vs. squares battles of the week. The public unsurprisingly loves the Packers, who have received 73% of the spread bets. They’ve bounced back nicely after that opening-week disaster vs. the Saints, winning each of their past three games. Aaron Rodgers has tossed eight touchdowns with zero interceptions over that time frame, and the Packers have scored at least 27 points in all three games.

However, the sharps love the Bengals. They’ve logged 62% of the spread dollars, making this one of the most significant differentials of the week. The Bengals have the rest advantage in this matchup after playing on Thursday Night Football last week, and they’re also riding a three-game winning streak.

Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10.0) – 48.5 total

The showdown in this contest involves the total. The bet tickets are split pretty evenly – the over has 53% — but the under has received the vast majority of the dollars.

The Buccaneers offense has been explosive this year, but the Dolphins have been a disaster with Jacoby Brissett under center. He’s averaged a horrendous 4.9 adjusted yards per attempt this season, and he’s led the team to just 45 points over the past three weeks. At best, the Buccaneers’ defense has been questionable, but it’s hard to envision Brissett taking advantage.

Detroit Lions @ Minnesota Vikings (-9.5) – 49.5 total

The sharps have been absolutely hammering the under in this contest. It has received just 39% of the bets, but they’ve accounted for a whopping 98% of the dollars.

