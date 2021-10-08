NFL Week 5 SNF: Buffalo Bills Vs. Kansas City Chiefs Preview

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Week 5 in an AFC Championship rematch from last season. The Chiefs are currently three-point favorites, with the total set at 56.5, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.

After a clear blowout between these two teams back in January sent the Chiefs to the Super Bowl, they face off again in a matchup that most expect to be much closer based on how both have started the season. An aspect that both teams are looking to improve in their respective offenses is to get a little less one-dimensional. Both running backs – Clyde Edwards-Helaire for Kansas City and Zack Moss for Buffalo – have seen more touches in the last week or two, and that doesn’t feel like a coincidence. The Chiefs feel a bit vulnerable in this spot with such a porous defense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes sometimes making the wrong decision or trying to do too much. Buffalo’s defense may be for real because, after that puzzling Week 1 loss to Pittsburgh, they’ve been absolutely dominant. This is going to be a fascinating matchup, and it shouldn’t disappoint, but don’t expect the Chiefs to come flying and step on Buffalo right away like in the AFC Championship game.

As for wagers, Edwards-Helaire may be one to target because he has been their workhorse before and could clear his totals if he returns to that level of volume. You could likely say the same for Zack Moss, but it may be best to back whichever side you see leading the game as they will look to control the tempo and keep the football.