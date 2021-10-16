NFL Week 6 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 6 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Mac Jones – New England Patriots

The Bet: Under 274.5 Passing Yards (-113)

As one of the highest total games on the slate, projected at 50.5-points on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Patriots Week 6 matchup with the Cowboys looks to have shootout potential, with New England ranking as the seventh-most pass friendly offense in the league, using a 65%/35% pass-to-run split. However, the Patriots face a Cowboys defense ranked seventh in pass DVOA, creating a less-than-ideal environment. Quarterback Mac Jones has yet to reach his potential in his rookie year, reaching the 274-passing yard mark twice in his first five games of the season. An effective passer, Jones has completed 71% of his passes, throwing for 1,243 yards and five touchdowns through the first five games of the year. As 3.5-point home underdogs, expect Jones to use a more pass-friendly play-calling scheme against the high-powered Dallas Cowboys, who should keep the foot on the pedal as the 12th fastest team in the league, averaging 25.7 seconds per snap. Look for Jones to target Jakobi Meyers in the passing game, leading the Patriots wide receiving corps with a 24% target share.

Jones projects for 236.34 passing yards against the Cowboys, trending him well below the 274.5 mark.

Chuba Hubbard – Carolina Panthers

The Bet: Under 68.5 Rushing Yards (-113)

With lead running back Christian McCaffrey out with a hamstring injury for the third consecutive game, running back Chuba Hubbard takes over in the Panthers backfield in what looks to be a more difficult matchup against a Minnesota Vikings defense ranked eighth in DVOA. In a similar matchup against a Philadelphia Eagles defense ranked 11th in DVOA, Hubbard rushed for 101 yards on 24 attempts, leading the Panthers backfield with an 80% share of the team’s carries. However, as 2.5-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook, the Panthers may rely on quarterback Sam Darnold to deviate from the Panthers more balanced 58%/42% pass-to-run play calling script and focus more on a pass-heavy approach opposite of Kirk Cousins and a receiving corps featuring wide receivers Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and running back Dalvin Cook, who makes his return after missing Week 5 with an ankle injury.

Hubbard projects for 59.05 rushing yards against the Vikings, placing him firmly as a pick for the under.

Mark Andrews – Baltimore Ravens

The Bet: Over 60.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews is a main staple in the receiving corps, seeing 23.90% of the target market share, tying him with wide receiver Marquise Brown. So far, in five games this season, Andrews has reached the 61-receiving yard mark in three games, seeing five or more targets in every game. In a Week 5 31-25 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Andrews was targeted 13 times, catching a team-high 11 passes for 147 yards and two touchdowns. Expect Andrews to have a similar matchup, facing a Los Angeles Chargers defense ranked 18th in DVOA, in a game with a 51.5-point total on FanDuel Sportsbook, the second-highest on the slate. Look for Andrews to be featured in the red zone, seeing five targets through the first month of the season, despite the dual-threat ability of quarterback Lamar Jackson, who leads the Ravens backfield with a 36% share of carries. As 3-point favorites, Baltimore may likely incorporate a run-heavy scheme if ahead in the fourth quarter.

We’re projecting Andrews for 64.94 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a Chargers defense.