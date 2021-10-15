NFL Week 6 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries, and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 6.

Green Bay Packers @ Chicago Bears – Packers -4.5 to -5.5

The Packers opened up as 4.5-point road favorites vs. the Bears, but the line has moved to 5.5. Most of the action has unsurprisingly landed on the Packers – they’ve received 77% of the spread tickets and 66% of the dollars – and they’re also the healthier team. The Bears will likely be down to their third-string running back, so the public fully expects the Packers to take care of business.

Minnesota Vikings @ Carolina Panthers – Vikings -1 to -2.5

The Panthers are at home and own the superior record in this matchup, but the Vikings should be considered the better team. They’re ranked higher in Football Outsiders DVOA, but they’ve struggled through a bear of a schedule. They’ve lost games to the Bengals, Cardinals, and Browns, who are a combined 10-5 this season, but they’ve been competitive in each of those contests. The Panthers started the year red-hot but have cooled off substantially over the past two weeks.

The Vikings are also expected to get back star running back Dalvin Cook – he practiced in full on Thursday – while the Panthers could be without Christian McCaffrey for the third straight week.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Baltimore Ravens – Ravens -3.5 to -2.5

This should be one of the best matchups of the week. These teams are both 4-1, and both teams have already secured a victory over the Chiefs this season. KC were the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season, so that’s a huge plus on each of their resumes.

The Chargers have been a massive public dog to start the week. They’ve received 85% of the spread tickets and 75% of the dollars, which has dropped this number from Ravens -3.5 to Ravens -2.5. A one-point move isn’t huge, but moving across the critical number of three is massive. More games end on three than any other number in NFL games, so the Chargers are a lot less appealing on the current spread.

Los Angeles Rams @ New York Giants – Rams -10.5 to -9.5

This movement seems more about the health of Daniel Jones than anything else. He suffered a concussion last week vs. the Cowboys, so there was no guarantee he’d be able to suit up this week. That said, he returned to practice on a limited basis on Thursday, which puts him on track to return to the lineup.

The difference between Jones and backup Mike Glennon is massive. Glennon averaged 5.04 adjusted yards per attempt in relief of Jones last week, while Jones owns the seventh-highest grade at quarterback per ProFootballFocus.

Arizona Cardinals @ Cleveland Browns – 53.5 total to 49.5

The total on this game has fallen dropped like a rock. It opened at 53.5 and got as high as 54.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, but it has since dipped to 49.5. There has been some sharp activity on the under, which probably stems from the Browns’ offense. Not only are they one of the most run-heavy teams in the league, but they also play at one of the slowest paces. That combination does not bode well for high-scoring games. The Browns did play in a shootout last week, but their two previous games have combined for just 21 and 32 points.

Dallas Cowboys @ New England Patriots – 48.5 total to 50.5

The total on this game has moved in the opposite direction. The change hasn’t been as drastic, but it has increased by two full points. The Cowboys’ offense has been potent this season, but their defense has gotten a bit lucky. They’ve generated tons of turnovers to start the year, which doesn’t feel very sustainable. They seem like a regression candidate in that department.

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!