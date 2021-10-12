NFL Week 6 Opening Odds Analysis

Week 6 awaits on the NFL schedule, and it’s time to take a look at some opening line movements that have taken place since Sunday night. Track these lines throughout the week and jump on them early to get the most value possible when kickoff approaches this weekend. Let’s take a look at some of the biggest movers thus far and where they may end up by Sunday.

Minnesota Vikings Vs. Carolina Panthers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Vikings +104 | Panthers -122

Spread: Vikings +1.5 (-112) | Panthers -1.5 (-108)

Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Vikings +5500 | Panthers +8500

Minnesota Vikings Vs. Carolina Panthers Opening Line Analysis

After a strong 3-0 start to the season, the Carolina Panthers have stumbled to 3-2 after falling apart at the end of last Sunday’s matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. Quarterback Sam Darnold has still looked solid but has struggled with passing the football in each of the past two weeks after a hot start to the year. The potential return of running back Christian McCaffrey could give the Panthers a much-needed boost here, but Darnold will need to play better if Carolina is going to be the team some were expecting after Week 3.

Despite all of this, we have seen the line move in Carolina’s favor after opening as one-point underdogs at some books. They now sit at -1.5, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see this push to -2.5 to push up against that key number of three. If you have faith in the Panthers, it’s not too late to catch a decent number, but if the Vikings are your pick, it may be best to wait on this one a bit longer.

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Raiders +154 | Broncos -184

Spread: Raiders +3.5 (-106) | Broncos -3.5 (-106)

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Raiders +7500 | Broncos +6000

Las Vegas Raiders Vs. Denver Broncos Opening Line Analysis

The Las Vegas Raiders have been on a nine-day roller-coaster between recent headlines and are another team to fall from 3-0 to 3-2 with back-to-back losses. Head coach Jon Gruden resigned on Monday night following leaked emails referencing offensive action and language towards a slew of groups, including commissioner women, homosexuals, minorities, and league commissioner Roger Goodell. This all comes just over a week after Gruden had the Raiders off to a flying 3-0 start, and things seemed to be looking up in Vegas as quarterback Derek Carr was playing the best football of his career.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia will step in as interim head coach, but with no head-coaching experience at the collegiate or professional level, the line has made its shift from -2.5 up to -3.5 in a matter of hours. It’s not a significant movement, but it’s over a key number, and future movement will be something to follow based on how the public perceives the impact of the Raiders losing their head coach just five days before the matchup.

Buffalo Bills Vs. Tennessee Titans, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Bills -235 | Titans +194

Spread: Bills -4.5 (-115) | Titans +4.5 (-105)

Total: 53.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Bills +550 | Titans +2800

Buffalo Bills Vs. Tennessee Titans Opening Line Analysis

Yes, the Arizona Cardinals are the only undefeated team remaining in the NFL, but it’s hard to say that anybody is playing better than the Buffalo Bills are right now. They are the current favorites to win Super Bowl LVI based on the odds on the FanDuel Sportsbook. Their beatdown of the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in Arrowhead Stadium was a clear statement win towards the rest of the AFC for Buffalo. Quarterback Josh Allen looks like an early MVP favorite, and if the defense continues its high level of play, it’s hard to see anybody stopping the Bills from reaching their first Super Bowl since 1993.

This line opened at -3 across a bunch of books, and some are now showing as high as -6 for the away favorites. While FanDuel currently lists a -4.5, this number could drive itself up to -6.5 by kickoff, with the public finding the Bills to be as safe a bet as there is in the NFL right now.

