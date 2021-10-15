NFL Week 6 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, which creates an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance that they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 6.

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (-10) – 42.5 total

The Texans looked frisky last week vs. the Patriots. They nearly pulled off an upset, and Davis Mills showed flashes of being a capable NFL quarterback. He finished with 312 yards, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions, resulting in an average of 12.83 adjusted yards per attempt. Mills was the top quarterback prospect in his high school class, so he may have a future in the NFL after all.

The public thinks the Texans are getting too many points against the Colts, who collapsed last week vs. the Ravens. They’ve stumbled to a 1-4 record this season, but it has come against a very tough schedule. The sharps have not given up on them quite yet, and they see this is an excellent get-right spot.

Kansas City Chiefs (-6.5) @ Washington Football Team – 55.0 total

Another week, another failed cover for the Chiefs. They lost by 18 points to the Bills at home, which would’ve been almost unfathomable last year. They’ve ultimately dropped three of their first five games this season, and they’ve gone just 2-11 against the spread in their previous 13 regular-season games.

Still, the public can’t help but back them again this week. They’ve received 78% of the spread bets, but the sharps are supporting the Football Team. They’ve received 43% of the spread dollars, which has dropped this line from seven to 6.5.

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) @ New England Patriots – 50.5 total

The Patriots are one of the sharps’ favorite targets this week. The public predictably loves the Cowboys – they’ve received 79% of the spread bets – but the Cowboys have still amassed 44% of the spread dollars. That’s a pretty significant differential.

The Cowboys’ offense has been potent to start the year, and that should continue. However, they’re a regression candidate on defense. They’ve generated 12 turnovers through their first five games, which seems unsustainable moving forward.

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5) @ New York Giants – 48.5 total

The discrepancy here is on the total. The public seems to like the under, which has received 56% of the total bets, but the sharps are on the over. The over has racked up 61% of the total dollars on a minority of the bets.

The big question here is what to expect from the Giants’ offense. Virtually their entire roster is dealing with some form of ailment, but things are looking slightly better than they could be. Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton are expected to return to the lineup, while Daniel Jones is trending in the right direction.

Las Vegas Raiders @ Denver Broncos (-3.5) – 50.5 total

This is another game where the sharps are targeting the over. A whopping 99% of the total dollars have landed on the over despite receiving only a slight majority of the tickets.

There’s some uncertainty with the Raiders given their coaching situation, but their offense has been productive the season. The Broncos have also been solid on that side of the ball, so there could be more points than expected.

