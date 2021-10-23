NFL Week 7 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 7 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With several games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Joe Burrow – Cincinnati Bengals

The Bet: Under 262.5 Passing Yards (-114)

With a total of 46.5-points, this AFC North matchup pits two of the top offenses in the league, according to PFF.

Quarterback Joe Burrow leads the Bengals offense, which uses a more balanced 55%/45% pass-to-run play-calling scheme, running a play at the slowest pace in the league, calling a play every 29.8 seconds. Baltimore’s pass defense is league-average and could set up the second-year quarterback for success. Burrow is an efficient quarterback, completing 70% of his passes, reaching the 263-passing yard mark eight times dating back to last season. As 6.5-point underdogs, the Bengals will likely increase their passing cadence to keep the game competitive, but with the slow pace of play, combined with Baltimore’s methodically-paced offense, calling a play at the third-slowest 29.3 seconds per snap pace, and look for Lamar Jackson to move the ball in the run game, especially in a clock-killing situation.

Burrow may not have too many opportunities to find success in the passing game, as proved by their average 58-plays per game pace, the third-lowest in the league.

Burrow projects for 224.75 passing yards against the Ravens, trending him well below the 262.5 mark.

Miles Sanders – Philadelphia Eagles

The Bet: Under 61.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Philadelphia Eagles offense heads west to face a Las Vegas Raiders in a tough matchup against a rushing defense ranked 10th, according to Football Outsiders. As the lead back in the Eagles backfield, Sanders, who sees 43% of the team’s volume in carries, should continue to play an essential role in an offense that prefers speed, calling a play every 23.4 seconds the second-fastest in the league. Sanders’s Week 7 matchup against the Raiders is less-than-ideal. The offense likely relies on quarterback Jalen Hurts to lean on a pass-heavy 64%/36% pass-to-run play scheme to keep the game competitive, currently 2.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The volume for Sanders does not lend itself to a great day on the ground. After six weeks, Sanders has seen a steady decline in touches, seeing nine attempts for 56 yards in a 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 6. Dating back to last season, Sanders has reached the 62-yard mark in nine games.

Sanders projects for 53.32 rushing yards against the Raiders, placing him firmly as a pick for the under.

Kendrick Bourne – New England Patriots

The Bet: Over 23.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Despite what looks to be a less desirable matchup, the Patriots offense, led by rookie quarterback Mac Jones faces a terrible New York Jets team, ranking 23rd in pass DVOA. Squaring off once so far this season, a Week 2 25-6 Patriots win, wide receiver Kendrick Bourne was targeted three times, catching two passes for 10 yards. Recently, Jones has seemed to have built rapport with his receiving corps, with Bourne seeing an 11% target share in the distributed Patriots’ offense. In a Week 6 shootout against the Dallas Cowboys, Bourne saw two targets, catching one pass for 75 yards and a touchdown. Dating back to last season, Bourne has reached the 24-receiving yard mark in just one game. As Jones becomes more comfortable leading the offense, expect Bourne to have a significant role alongside Jakobi Meyers, Nelson Agholor and Hunter Henry.

We’re projecting Bourne for 31.98 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a Jets defense.