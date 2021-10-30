NFL Week 8 Best Player Prop Bets

Player props are a great way to get into the NFL action, and Week 8 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With a few games above a 50-point total, expect high-powered offenses to outperform expectations in higher-scoring affairs.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

Jared Goff – Detroit Lions

The Bet: Under 262.5 Passing Yards (-114)

With a total of 46.5-points, this AFC North matchup pits two of the top offenses in the league, according to PFF.

According to PFF, the winless Lions have been terrible this season, grading out as the 29th-worst defense. Detroit with Jared Goff under center prefers to skew toward a more pass-first approach, using a 65%/35% pass-to-run split. However, the offense doesn’t seem to be working on all cylinders, relying heavily on tight end T.J. Hockenson and running back D’Andre Swift to command the workload in the passing game, combining for 40% of the Lions’ target share. Week 8 looks to be a prime matchup for Goff, facing an Eagles defense ranked 23rd in DVOA and looks to have a more pass-heavy game script, as 3.5-point underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Eagles, however, are the second-fastest team in the league, averaging a play every 23.3 seconds, with quarterback Jalen Hurts moving the back through the air and in the rushing game. This season, Goff has also reached the 253-passing yard mark twice.

Goff projects for 249.03 passing yards against the Eagles, trending him well below the 262.5 mark for Week 8.

Leonard Fournette – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Bet: Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

NFC South rivals square off between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints in a marquee matchup. This season, Leonard Fournette has emerged as the lead running back for the Buccaneers, seeing 56% of the workload in the backfield. According to Football Outsiders, the Saints rank third in defensive DVOA, but with Vegas setting the total at 50.5-points, look for Fournette to see production, even in a Buccaneers offense that skews pass-heavy, with a 66%/34% pass-to-run split with Tom Brady under center. Tampa Bay is a 4.5-point favorite, and if ahead in the fourth quarter, Fournette should see additional production in a clock-killing strategy. This season, Fournette has reached the 55-rushing yard mark in his last four games, seeing at least 12 touches in each game, also averaging 4.44 yards per carry.

Fournette projects for 63.49 rushing yards against the Saints, trending him toward the under, despite facing a tough Saints defense.

A.J. Brown – Tennessee Titans

The Bet: Over 73.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

With wide receiver Julio Jones out of the lineup for a Week 8 matchup with the Indianapolis Colts, look for lead receiver A.J. Brown to see additional looks from quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Brown, who leads the Titans’ receiving corps with a 24% target share, has seen at least six targets in five of Tennessee’s first six games, reaching the 74-receiving yard mark only twice this year. However, Brown and the Titans’ offense face what looks to be an ideal matchup against a Colts defense ranked 22nd in pass DVOA, and with a slightly skewed 53%/47% pass-to-run play-calling scheme, Brown should be one of the lead producers in the Titans’ high-powered offense. As 3-point road underdogs on FanDuel Sportsbook, look for Tannehill to up the passing cadence, with should equate to more looks and opportunities for Brown.

We’re projecting Brown for 82.48 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a weak Colts defense.