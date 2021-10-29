NFL Week 8 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 8.

Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills

Bills -12.5 to -14.0

This line can’t get high enough for the Bills. The advance spread had the Bills listed as seven-point favorites, and they opened up as 12.5-point favorites after last Sunday’s action. The Bills have received 78% of the spread bets and 91% of the spread dollars, driving the line to -14.0. With that in mind, the line could move even more in the Bills’ favor before kickoff.

In addition to the skill gap in this matchup, the Dolphins are also dealing with morale issues. The team’s interest in DeShaun Watson is public knowledge, so current quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has to feel like a bit of a lame duck. His days in Miami are numbered, and it’s tough for a quarterback to lead a team in that situation.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts

Colts -1.0 to -2.5

This is a big matchup in the AFC South. The Titans have jumped out to a big lead, and they’ve already won their first game vs. the Colts this season. If they can secure another head-to-head victory, they’ll have the division locked up.

That said, the Colts are getting plenty of support this week, which has caused them to move from -1 to -2.5. The Colts grade out as a better team than the Titans per Football Outsiders DVOA, but they’ve played a brutal schedule to start the year.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers

Patriots +5.5 to +4.0

The Patriots are coming off an absolute demolition of the Jets last week. They racked up 551 yards of total offense and won by 41 points, so it’s not surprising that the line has moved in their favor.

However, the Chargers will represent a clear step up in class. They’re also coming off a bye last week, and favorites have gone 168-134-9 against the spread following a bye week since 2004.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

Vikings +1.5 to -3.0

This line movement has more to do with the Cowboys’ quarterback situation than anything else. Dak Prescott is dealing with a calf injury, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play vs. the Vikings on Sunday Night Football.

However, the recent comments from head coach Mike McCarthy suggest he could miss this contest. The team has a sizable lead in the NFC East, so holding him out for an extra week is probably a wise decision. If Cooper Rush is at quarterback, this line is going to move even further.

Cincinnati Bengals at New York Jets

Total 44.0 to 42.5

The Bengals’ offense has been potent this year, averaging 27.0 points per game, but there’s no guarantee the Jets hold up their end of the bargain. They rank dead last in points per game this season, and now they won’t have their starting quarterback in the lineup. Mike White will draw the nod in his absence, and White averaged just 4.13 adjusted yards per attempt in limited action last week. That means the Jets’ offense will likely be even worse, which could be disastrous for over bettors.

San Francisco 49ers @ Chicago Bears

Total 41.0 to 39.5

This is another game where the offensive production could be questionable. The Bears have averaged the third-fewest points per game this season, and the 49ers are a league-average offense. Both of these teams are stronger on the defensive side of the ball, so points could be at a premium. This total has already dropped to the lowest mark of the week, and I wouldn’t anticipate it getting much higher.