NFL Week 8 Opening Odds Analysis

We are nearing the midway point of the NFL season as we look ahead to Week 8’s action with 15 games on the slate and plenty of premier matchups in store. Let’s look at the current numbers and where they may move throughout the week as we get closer to kickoff.

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cowboys -148 | Vikings +126

Spread: Cowboys -2.5 (-118) | Vikings +2.5 (-104)

Total: 54.5 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Cowboys +1200 | Vikings +7000

Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings Opening Line Analysis

This line opened right around -1 and -1.5 on Sunday night and has since been bet up to just short of a field goal by the early sharp money. It’s a tricky spot for the Dallas Cowboys traveling to Minnesota to take on a Vikings team much better than their 3-3 record shows. The Cowboys remain the only team in the NFL to be undefeated against the spread this year at 6-0. Between this and being one of the most bet on teams each week, the juice is already showing this line finding its way to a field goal and potentially beyond. Grab Dallas as soon as you can if you want a solid number or leave it and grab it later at an inflated number if you believe the Vikings can pull off the upset.

This total has seen swelling as well. An opening of 52.5 has now become 54.5, and the slight juice shows it may find its way to 55 by Tuesday night. It’s likely to end up as the highest total on the slate, and with good reason. Minnesota has proven to be explosive with talent at every skill position while the Cowboys rank first in yards per play in the NFL.

Carolina Panthers Vs. Atlanta Falcons, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Panthers +132 | Falcons -156

Spread: Panthers +3 (-118) | Falcons -3 (-104)

Total: 46.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +18000 | Falcons +17000

Carolina Panthers Vs. Atlanta Falcons Opening Line Analysis

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons have had the most opposite seasons you possibly could before their Week 8 matchup this Sunday. After starting the season as one of the surprise teams at 3-0, the Panthers have come crashing down to Earth and sit at 3-4 after four straight defeats. The Falcons seem to be putting something together with three wins in their last four games and find themselves favored in this weekend’s contest. The -2.5 open was hammered by early sharps and now rests at a field goal. It’s hard to see any reason to back Carolina after their last month of performances, so there’s a chance the best of it is gone if you are looking to back the Falcons. If the Panthers are your side, wait on this one, and you may get a hook your way by kickoff.

Green Bay Packers Vs. Arizona Cardinals, Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Packers +215 | Cardinals -260

Spread: Packers +6 (-110) | Cardinals -6 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +1100 | Cardinals +850

Green Bay Packers Vs. Arizona Cardinals Opening Line Analysis

A line of -3.5 took a random – and nearly universal – shift to -4 on Monday afternoon, which raised many eyebrows as to the cause. Less than five minutes later, the Packers had announced that wide receiver Davante Adams had tested positive for COVID-19 and was at risk of missing Thursday’s game. Adams sees the highest percentage of his team’s targets in the NFL at 36.3 percent, which makes his absence one of the biggest line-movers caused by a non-quarterback absence you will see in the league. Since Monday’s news, the spread has found a new resting place at -6 and has been mostly stagnant.

There’s a risk with taking Green Bay, but there is an outside chance Adams can make it in time for Thursday’s game. He must produce two negatives in 24 hours to be available for the matchup, but travel may be an issue. With the game in Arizona, Adams’s timeline is much tighter to produce the negative tests. The other risk comes if other players who have been in contact with Adams also test positive before kickoff. This line could shift a half a point or so if Green Bay +6 entices some bettors but be wary of further news that could make your Packers ticket a bad number by Thursday night.

