NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread From The Duel Staff
The 2021 NFL season has gotten off to a hot start, and the editors at The Duel are making against the spread (ATS) picks for each game. You can follow along, check it out, or fade us throughout the season.
NFL Week 8 Predictions
We have full betting previews for each matchup below along with the betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook. We’ll update this with records on a weekly basis and make picks for every round of the playoffs through the Super Bowl.
NFL Expert Picks Against the Spread
Note: All betting lines and odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. EST.
Packers vs Cardinals Picks
Packers (+6.5) vs Cardinals (-6.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Packers
– Taylor McKillop: Packers
– David Kaestle: Packers
– Jason Schandl: Packers
– Max Staley: Cardinals
Dolphins vs Bills Picks
Dolphins (+13.5) vs Bills (-13.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Bills
– Taylor McKillop: Bills
– David Kaestle: Dolphins
– Jason Schandl: Bills
– Max Staley: Dolphins
Panthers vs Falcons Picks
Panthers (+3) vs Falcons (-3) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Falcons
– Taylor McKillop: Falcons
– David Kaestle: Falcons
– Jason Schandl: Falcons
– Max Staley: Falcons
Eagles vs Lions Picks
Eagles (-3.5) vs Lions (+3.5) Betting Preview
– Brian Giuffra: Lions
– Taylor McKillop: Eagles
– David Kaestle: Lions
– Jason Schandl: Eagles
– Max Staley: Lions
Titans vs Colts Picks
Titans (-1) vs Colts (+1) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Titans
– Taylor McKillop: Titans
– David Kaestle: Colts
– Jason Schandl: Colts
– Max Staley: Titans
Rams vs Texans Picks
Rams (-14.5) vs Texans (+14.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Rams
– Taylor McKillop: Rams
– David Kaestle: Rams
– Jason Schandl: Rams
– Max Staley: Texans
Bengals vs Jets Picks
Bengals (-10.5) vs Jets (+10.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Jets
– Taylor McKillop: Bengals
– David Kaestle: Bengals
– Jason Schandl: Bengals
– Max Staley: Bengals
Steelers vs Browns Picks
Steelers (+3.5) vs Browns (-3.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Steelers
– Taylor McKillop: Browns
– David Kaestle: Steelers
– Jason Schandl: Browns
– Max Staley: Steelers
49ers vs Bears Picks
49ers (-3.5) vs Bears (+3.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Bears
– Taylor McKillop: Bears
– David Kaestle: 49ers
– Jason Schandl: Bears
– Max Staley: 49ers
Jaguars vs Seahawks Picks
Jaguars (+3.5) vs Seahawks (-3.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Seahawks
– Taylor McKillop: Jaguars
– David Kaestle: Seahawks
– Jason Schandl: Jaguars
– Max Staley: Jaguars
Patriots vs Chargers Picks
Patriots (+5.5) vs Chargers (-5.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Chargers
– Taylor McKillop: Chargers
– David Kaestle: Chargers
– Jason Schandl: Chargers
– Max Staley: Patriots
Washington vs Broncos Picks
Washington (+3) vs Broncos (-3) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Broncos
– Taylor McKillop: Washington
– David Kaestle: Washington
– Jason Schandl: Washignton
– Max Staley: Washington
Buccaneers vs Saints Picks
Buccaneers (-5) vs Saints (+5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Buccaneers
– Taylor McKillop: Buccaneers
– David Kaestle: Buccaneers
– Jason Schandl: Buccaneers
– Max Staley: Buccaneers
Cowboys vs Vikings Picks
Cowboys (-2.5) vs Vikings (+2.5) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Cowboys
– Taylor McKillop: Cowboys
– David Kaestle: Vikings
– Jason Schandl: Vikings
– Max Staley: Cowboys
Giants vs Chiefs Picks
Giants (+10) vs Chiefs (-10) Betting Preview
Staff Picks (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: Chiefs
– Taylor McKillop: Chiefs
– David Kaestle: Chiefs
– Jason Schandl: Chiefs
– Max Staley: Giants
Staff Records (ATS):
– Brian Giuffra: 55-34 (61.80%)
– Isaiah De Los Santos: 59-45 (56.73%)
– Max Staley: 53-51 (50.96%)
– Jason Schandl: 47-57 (45.19%)
– Taylor McKillop: 46-58 (44.23%)
– David Kaestle: 42-62 (40.38%)
