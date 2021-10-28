NFL Week 8 Picks and Predictions Against the Spread From The Duel Staff

The 2021 NFL season has gotten off to a hot start, and the editors at The Duel are making against the spread (ATS) picks for each game. You can follow along, check it out, or fade us throughout the season.

NFL Week 8 Predictions

We have full betting previews for each matchup below along with the betting lines from FanDuel Sportsbook. We’ll update this with records on a weekly basis and make picks for every round of the playoffs through the Super Bowl.

NFL Expert Picks Against the Spread

Note: All betting lines and odds are from FanDuel Sportsbook, as of Wednesday, Oct. 27 at 5 p.m. EST.

Packers vs Cardinals Picks

Packers (+6.5) vs Cardinals (-6.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Packers

– Taylor McKillop: Packers

– David Kaestle: Packers

– Jason Schandl: Packers

– Max Staley: Cardinals

Dolphins vs Bills Picks

Dolphins (+13.5) vs Bills (-13.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Bills

– Taylor McKillop: Bills

– David Kaestle: Dolphins

– Jason Schandl: Bills

– Max Staley: Dolphins

Panthers vs Falcons Picks

Panthers (+3) vs Falcons (-3) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Falcons

– Taylor McKillop: Falcons

– David Kaestle: Falcons

– Jason Schandl: Falcons

– Max Staley: Falcons

Eagles vs Lions Picks

Eagles (-3.5) vs Lions (+3.5) Betting Preview

– Brian Giuffra: Lions

– Taylor McKillop: Eagles

– David Kaestle: Lions

– Jason Schandl: Eagles

– Max Staley: Lions

Titans vs Colts Picks

Titans (-1) vs Colts (+1) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Titans

– Taylor McKillop: Titans

– David Kaestle: Colts

– Jason Schandl: Colts

– Max Staley: Titans

Rams vs Texans Picks

Rams (-14.5) vs Texans (+14.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Rams

– Taylor McKillop: Rams

– David Kaestle: Rams

– Jason Schandl: Rams

– Max Staley: Texans

Bengals vs Jets Picks

Bengals (-10.5) vs Jets (+10.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Jets

– Taylor McKillop: Bengals

– David Kaestle: Bengals

– Jason Schandl: Bengals

– Max Staley: Bengals

Steelers vs Browns Picks

Steelers (+3.5) vs Browns (-3.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Steelers

– Taylor McKillop: Browns

– David Kaestle: Steelers

– Jason Schandl: Browns

– Max Staley: Steelers

49ers vs Bears Picks

49ers (-3.5) vs Bears (+3.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Bears

– Taylor McKillop: Bears

– David Kaestle: 49ers

– Jason Schandl: Bears

– Max Staley: 49ers

Jaguars vs Seahawks Picks

Jaguars (+3.5) vs Seahawks (-3.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Seahawks

– Taylor McKillop: Jaguars

– David Kaestle: Seahawks

– Jason Schandl: Jaguars

– Max Staley: Jaguars

Patriots vs Chargers Picks

Patriots (+5.5) vs Chargers (-5.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Chargers

– Taylor McKillop: Chargers

– David Kaestle: Chargers

– Jason Schandl: Chargers

– Max Staley: Patriots

Washington vs Broncos Picks

Washington (+3) vs Broncos (-3) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Broncos

– Taylor McKillop: Washington

– David Kaestle: Washington

– Jason Schandl: Washignton

– Max Staley: Washington

Buccaneers vs Saints Picks

Buccaneers (-5) vs Saints (+5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Buccaneers

– Taylor McKillop: Buccaneers

– David Kaestle: Buccaneers

– Jason Schandl: Buccaneers

– Max Staley: Buccaneers

Cowboys vs Vikings Picks

Cowboys (-2.5) vs Vikings (+2.5) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Cowboys

– Taylor McKillop: Cowboys

– David Kaestle: Vikings

– Jason Schandl: Vikings

– Max Staley: Cowboys

Giants vs Chiefs Picks

Giants (+10) vs Chiefs (-10) Betting Preview

Staff Picks (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: Chiefs

– Taylor McKillop: Chiefs

– David Kaestle: Chiefs

– Jason Schandl: Chiefs

– Max Staley: Giants

Staff Records (ATS):

– Brian Giuffra: 55-34 (61.80%)

– Isaiah De Los Santos: 59-45 (56.73%)

– Max Staley: 53-51 (50.96%)

– Jason Schandl: 47-57 (45.19%)

– Taylor McKillop: 46-58 (44.23%)

– David Kaestle: 42-62 (40.38%)

