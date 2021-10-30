NFL Week 8 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the Average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, creating an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 8.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Cincinnati Bengals (-11.5) at New York Jets – 42.5 total

The Bengals are listed as sizable road favorites vs. the Jets, and the public predictably wants nothing to do with them. New York lost by 41 points to the Patriots, they’re playing their backup quarterback, and they are simply one of the worst teams in football. They’ve received 84% of the spread dollars in this matchup, making them one of the most public sides of the week.

That said, the Jets are receiving 46% of the spread dollars. That indicates some sharp support, although that support appears to be waning. The Jets have moved to +11.5 on FanDuel Sportsbook, and most of the recent dollars have sided with the Bengals.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5) at Detroit Lions – 48.0 total

Neither of these teams is very good, so the public is taking the points with the home underdog. That has historically been a good strategy when two bad teams face each other. The underdog has gone 155-135-6 against the spread when two teams with a winning percentage of 33% or less.

However, the sharps seem to have some interest in the Eagles. The Eagles have received 42% of the dollars on just 27% of the bets, and this spread has moved from 3.0 to 3.5. A half-point spread move isn’t a huge deal, but three is the most important number in football.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns (-4.0) – 42.5 total

The betting tickets in this contest have been virtually split right down the middle, but the Browns have received the vast majority of the dollars. They’ve struggled recently, but they still grade out as a much better team than the Steelers. They rank sixth in Football Outsiders DVOA, while the Steelers rank 16th. The current spread suggests the Browns are only slightly better than the Steelers on a neutral field, but the data doesn’t support that conclusion.

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings (-3.0) – 51.5 total

The public has been backing the Cowboys as road underdogs for most of the week, while the sharps support the Vikings. It seems like they were more aware that Dak Prescott could sit while the public was operating under the assumption that he would play. Head coach Mike McCarthy gave a pessimistic update on Prescott Friday, so I imagine the public will soon pile on to the Vikings. As soon as he’s officially ruled out, expect this number to climb a bit higher.

Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts (-2.5) – 50.5 total

The sharps vs. squares showdown in this matchup is taking place on the total. The public likes the over – it’s received 60% of the total bets in this contest – while the sharps are siding with the under.

Both of these teams like to run the ball, and both of these teams play slow. The Colts rank dead-last in situation-neutral pace, while the Titans are 23rd. That’s not a combination that typically leads to a shootout.

New England Patriots at Los Angeles Chargers (-4.0) – 49.5 total

This is another game where the sharps are taking a stand on the under. The Patriots prefer to move the ball on the ground, and the Chargers rank dead last in rush defense DVOA. If they can move the ball on the ground, it will lead to a lot of long, sustained drives. That could make this game lower-scoring than expected.