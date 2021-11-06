NFL Week 9 Best Player Prop Bets

NFL Week 9 Player Props Odd and Analysis

Player props are a terrific way to get into the NFL action, and Week 7 is full of prime spots to capitalize on individual player performance. With injury news dominating this week, the Week 9 slate is shaping up to be an interesting slate.

Look below and check out a few props to target this week.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Lamar Jackson – Baltimore Ravens

The Bet: Under 249.5 Passing Yards (-114)

With a total of 46.5-points, this AFC North matchup pits two of the top offenses in the league, according to PFF.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the more dynamic players in the league. In a highly anticipated Week 9 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings, with a total of 50.5-points, expect a more high-scoring affair.

Posting a 64% completion rate this year, Jackson faces a Minnesota Vikings defense ranked fourth in DOVA, per Football Outsiders, setting up for what looks to be a more difficult matchup. Leading an offense that is the second-slowest in the league, averaging 28.7 seconds per snap, Jackson tends to prefer a more balanced approach to move the ball down the field, calling a 55%/45% pass-to-run play calling split. Look for Jackson to involve Marquise Brown, Mark Andrews and Sammy Watkins (if active) in the passing game, responsible for a combined 67% of the target share in the receiving corps. However, the upside for Jackson is limited to his ability to run, leading the team with a 35% share of carries in the backfield. Jackson has attempted at least seven designed runs in seven games this season, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Dating back to last season, Jackson has reached the 250-passing yard threshold five times. Our models project Jackson for 242.64 passing yards against the Vikings, which trends him toward the under.

Alvin Kamara – New Orleans Saints

The Bet: Over 74.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

The Week 9 NFC South matchup between the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints is shaping up as one of the more intriguing games on the slate.

With Jameis Winston out with a torn ACL, the Saints will turn to Trevor Siemian to handle under-center duties. Regardless of who is calling plays, the Saints have shown their offense runs (literally) through their all-purpose running back Alvin Kamara. Facing a Falcons defense, which ranks 25th in DVOA, looks like a prime spot for Kamara to dominate this week. The team leader, Kamara, is responsible for 60% of the carries in the backfield, seeing 15 or more rushing attempts in six of the Saints’ first seven games, averaging 3.61 yards per carry.

Although the Saints should see the return of utility player Taysom Hill and Mark Ingram should also see volume. Look for the potential of Kamara to have a great game, and should see a full allotment of volume, with the Saints currently 6-point home favorites on FanDuel Sportsbook. Dating back to last season, Kamara has reached the 75-rushing yard mark eight times, rushing for 88 yards last season in a Week 13 21-16 win over the Falcons.

Kamara projects for 81.47 rushing yards against the Falcons, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a defense struggling to stop the run.

Emmanuel Sanders – Buffalo Bills

The Bet: Over 53.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

The Buffalo Bills are firing on all cylinders, making a run toward the Super Bowl. Led by quarterback Josh Allen, the team uses a pass-first 59%/41% pass-to-run split, which looks to be a prime position, facing a Jacksonville Jaguars defense ranked last in defending the pass. Emmanuel Sanders, who is third in the Bills’ receiving corps with a 16% target share, should see volume go his way. In his first year with the team, Sanders has seen five or more looks in six of the first seven games of the year, averaging 17.2 yards per reception. With the big-play ability and consistent volume, Sanders should look to have a bounce-back spot, after for 0-for-4 in a 26-11 win over the Miami Dolphins last week.

We’re projecting Sanders for 56.32 receiving yards, trending him toward the over in an ideal matchup against a terrible Jaguars defense.