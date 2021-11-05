NFL Week 9 Line Movement Report

One of the most exciting aspects of betting on sports is that the lines are constantly changing. Several factors can cause the line to move, but betting activity, injuries and weather are some of the most common.

Luckily, we can track these line movements on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Let’s dive into some of the most significant moves from the NFL for Week 9.

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins

Dolphins -7.0 to -5.5

The big theme of this week is quarterback changes. The Texans will get Tyrod Taylor back under center this week, representing a massive position upgrade. The team averaged 6.6 yards per play in six quarters with Taylor at quarterback this season, and he averaged 10.8 adjusted yards per attempt. That’s a small sample size, but those are elite numbers. The Texans weren’t nearly as successful with Davis Mills under center, who averaged just 5.4 adjusted yards per pass attempt.

Los Angeles Chargers @ Philadelphia Eagles

Chargers -3.0 to -1.5

This is the only real line move that didn’t involve a quarterback change. This move is based mainly on the Eagles’ dominant performance last week vs. the Lions. The Lions aren’t a good team, but they have been frisky at times this season. However, the Eagles recorded a 38-point victory despite being listed as just 3.5-point favorites. That means they covered the spread by nearly five touchdowns.

Selling high on teams coming off a dominant performance has historically been a good idea. Teams have posted a record of just 46-60-5 against the spread following a victory of at least 35 points. Considering that the spread has moved in the Eagles’ favor, the Chargers are an interesting target.

Green Bay Packers @ Kansas City Chiefs

Chiefs -1.5 to Chiefs -7.0

Aaron Rodgers has been ruled out for this contest, which caused the spread to move 5.5 points in the Chiefs’ favor. Jordan Love will make his first career start, which could have massive ramifications for the team’s future. If he plays well, it will be much easier for the Packers to move on from Rodgers in the offseason.

Love brings a solid dual-threat skill set to the table. He has plus athleticism for a quarterback, and he was passable as a passer during the preseason. He completed 24 of 35 passes for 271 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Love couldn’t ask for a much better matchup to start his career, with the Chiefs ranking 31st in Football Outsiders defensive DVOA.

Arizona Cardinals @ San Francisco 49ers

Cardinals -3.0 to +2.0

This game features injury question marks on both sides. The 49ers are expected to get George Kittle back from the IR, but they’ve also listed Deebo Samuel and Elijah Mitchell as questionable. That means they could be without their top rusher and pass-catcher.

Still, the more significant injuries are on the Cardinals’ side. Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins are both questionable, but neither player was able to practice on Friday. Both players are expected to sit, which would be a massive blow to their offense. With that in mind, it’s not surprising that the 49ers have moved to favorites in this matchup.

New England Patriots @ Carolina Panthers

43.0 total to 41.0

The total on this game has dropped by two points since opening. Both of these teams are better on the defensive side of the ball – the Panthers rank eighth in defensive DVOA, the Patriots 11th – so points could be at a premium.

Additionally, it’s still unknown who will start at quarterback for the Panthers. Darnold is dealing with a concussion and a hamstring injury, and he’s currently listed as questionable. The team is still “hopeful” that Darnold and Christian McCaffrey will play this week, but their offense could be disastrous if both players are ruled out. P.J. Walker is next in line at the quarterback position, and he racked up one touchdown and five interceptions in limited playing time last season.