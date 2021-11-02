NFL Week 9 Opening Odds Analysis

Understanding line movement and using it to your advantage so you can get on the right side of the closing number is a vital aspect of sports betting. We’re going to take a deep dive into a few lines that have already adjusted, whether it be news or early sharp money. Let’s get into some Week 9 action and where we may see things end up on Sunday afternoon.

Denver Broncos Vs. Dallas Cowboys, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Broncos +340 | Cowboys -430

Spread: Broncos +9.5 (-110) | Cowboys -9.5 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Broncos +12000 | Cowboys +950

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000.

Denver Broncos Vs. Dallas Cowboys Opening Line Analysis

The line for this matchup opened at -8.5 on Sunday evening and has inflated in one direction ever since. As of Tuesday morning, the number now rests at -10 at some books following Dallas’s gutsy win over the Vikings and the potential return of quarterback Dak Prescott in Week 9. The Cowboys remain the only team to be undefeated against the spread this season, and sharps seem to be backing them in a big way as the Broncos come into town. If you are looking to back Dallas, the best of it may be gone, but you can still grab a -9.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. If Denver is your play, wait it out throughout the week to get the biggest number possible.

New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots -194 | Panthers +162

Spread: Patriots -4 (-106) | Panthers +4 (-114)

Total: 41 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +7000 | Panthers +18000

New England Patriots Vs. Carolina Panthers Opening Line Analysis

Since starting the season as the darling of the NFL at 3-0, the Panthers have fallen apart and dropped four of their past five games, with a win only coming last week against the Atlanta Falcons. Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots come to town and are already getting some early backing with the number shifting from -3 to -4 since its opening on Sunday.

The total has also seen significant movement, quickly shifting from 43 to its current resting point of 41. With quarterback Sam Darnold currently in concussion protocol and New England still maintaining a conservative offense, it’s no surprise to see people jumping on this number. The value on the under may be gone, but this is a much more attractive spot if you like the over than it was just two days ago. If Walker is announced the starting quarterback for Sunday, expect this spread to get even bigger and the total to potentially drop to 40 or even 39.

Tennessee Titans Vs. Los Angeles Rams, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Titans +290 | Rams -360

Spread: Titans +7.5 (-110) | Rams -7.5 (-110)

Total: 53.5 Over -112 | Under -108

Odds to Win Super Bowl LVI: Titans +2200 | Rams +650

Tennessee Titans Vs. Los Angeles Rams Opening Line Analysis

The obvious reason for the shift in this game is the loss of Titans running back Derrick Henry, which was revealed on Monday and immediately shifted this line a full point. After opening at -6, a quick -6.5 was on the board until Monday morning when the Henry news ballooned it to -7.5, with some books now showing -8 as their number. This feels like it’s only moving one way as very few are willing to back a Titans offense without Henry in the backfield, something we haven’t seen since Week 16 of the 2019 season. It would not be surprising to see this one reach double-digits by kickoff on Sunday night.

