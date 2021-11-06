NFL Week 9 “Sharps vs. Squares” Report

Sharps vs. squares. It’s the biggest battle in the sports betting world, akin to the Hatfields and McCoys. The sharps are the professional bettors, while the squares are the Average Joes of the betting world. These two sides often don’t see eye-to-eye on the same game, creating an exciting dynamic in the betting market.

One of the easiest ways to track these “sharps vs. squares” matchups is by looking at the betting tickets vs. the betting dollars on each side of a given game. The sharps tend to place significantly larger bets, while the squares account for more betting tickets. When those numbers don’t align, there’s a good chance they disagree.

Let’s dive into some of the biggest “sharps vs. squares” showdowns in Week 9.

All lines courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston Texans @ Miami Dolphins (-5.5) – 46.0 total

The public betting activity has been split virtually down the middle on this contest, with the Texans receiving 56% of the spread tickets. However, the vast majority of the dollars have landed on the Texans.

The big difference for the Texans this week is that Tyrod Taylor will be back at quarterback. He was excellent when healthy to start the year, averaging 10.8 adjusted yards per attempt in essentially six quarters of football. The Texans’ offense also averaged 6.6 yards per play. Their offensive production fell off a cliff with Davis Mills at quarterback, so this is a massive upgrade.

Cleveland Browns @ Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) – 47.0 total

The Browns stand out as one of the more undervalued teams in football at the moment. They’re in last place in the AFC North, and the public wants nothing to do with them following their ugly defeat vs. the Steelers last week. They’ve received just 34% of the spread bets so far this week.

However, the Browns have received 51% of the spread dollars, which suggests some high-dollar wagers are siding with them. They currently rank sixth in Football Outsiders DVOA, but the Bengals rank merely 21st. The current spread suggests that these two teams are essentially equal on a neutral field, so the Browns make a ton of sense in this matchup.

Tennessee Titans @ Los Angeles Rams (-7.0) – 53.5

The Rams have been one of the best teams in football this season, and they arguably got better during the week. They acquired Von Miller from the Broncos, giving them a defensive trio of Miller, Aaron Donald, and Jalen Ramsey. That is terrifying for opposing offenses.

However, the Titans have also been very impressive of late, pulling out victories over the Bills, Chiefs, and Colts in three straight weeks. That sharps have taken notice, and the Titans have received 43% of the spread dollars on just 31% of the bets. That’s not a massive discrepancy, but it’s still one of the largest of the week.

New England Patriots (-3.5) @ Carolina Panthers – 41.0

The big discrepancy in this game involves the total. The under has received most of the betting tickets, which has pushed this number from 43.0 to 41.0 on FanDuel Sportsbook. There are plenty of reasons to believe in the under as well. These teams are better defensively than offensively, and the Panthers could be missing starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Still, there has been some clear sharp interest on the over. The over has received 86% of the dollars, so the total could rise before kickoff.

If Darnold does play, he will likely have Christian McCaffrey available for the first time since Week 3. Darnold’s numbers were drastically better to start the year, so there’s some hope that he could improve with his star teammate back in the lineup.

Las Vegas Raiders (-3.5) @ New York Giants – 46.5 total

This game is the inverse of the last one. The slight majority of the tickets have landed on the over, but 93% of the dollars are on the under.

The Giants will be without some key playmakers in this contest. The Giants will be without Saquon Barkley for the fourth straight week, while Sterling Shepard has also been ruled out. Kenny Golladay is tentatively expected to suit up, but there’s no guarantee he’s at 100%. Overall, this game could be lower scoring than expected.