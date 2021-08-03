Odds to Win AFC East Favor Bills on FanDuel Sportsbook

The Buffalo Bills went 13-3 last year including 6-0 vs division opponents. Buffalo took over the AFC East throne from the New England Patriots, and the Bills are one of the leading Super Bowl favorites in 2021. Quarterback Josh Allen’s breakout season as MVP runner-up along with the Bills returning as the highest-scoring team in the AFC has them positioned as a -140 favorite on FanDuel Sportsbook’s NFL division winner odds in 2021.

The Miami Dolphins have loaded up on young draft talent, and they broke through for 10 wins last season following three straight losing seasons. The Dolphins and second-year QB Tua Tagovailoa look to make even more improvement, and Miami (+340) has slightly better odds to win the division than the New England Patriots (+370).

The Patriots joined the other three division teams in recent years by drafting a quarterback in the first round. Mac Jones is the first first-round quarterback selection by the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era. But he’ll start the season behind former MVP Cam Newton, who looks to lead New England back to a winning record after the Patriots won seven games last year for their first losing season since 2000.

The New York Jets are projected for a last place finish again in 2021, and hope to get off to a better start in 2021. The Jets not only went 2-14 last season, but New York averaged a league-low 15.2 points per game. A new era begins with top draft pick Zach Wilson at quarterback as the Jets try to outperform their +1700 odds to win the AFC East.

Here are the updated division winners odds to win the AFC East in 2021, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win the AFC East 2021

1. Buffalo Bills (-140)

2. Miami Dolphins (+340)

3. New England Patriots (+370)

4. New York Jets (+1700)

