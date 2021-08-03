Odds to Win AFC North are Tight Between Ravens and Browns on FanDuel Sportsbook

The AFC North had three teams with at least 11 wins last season thanks to the surging Cleveland Browns under first-year head coach and NFL Coach of the Year Kevin Stefanski. The Browns finished 11-5 but upset division champion Pittsburgh Steelers in the playoffs in a high-scoring shootout. Now the Browns have risen past the Steelers, and Cleveland’s odds to win the division are +160 and just behind the Baltimore Ravens (+120). The Steelers AFC North division winner odds are +450 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Browns made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2002. Following 11 wins and a playoff victory, expectations are sky high in 2021. The Browns season win total is 10.5 with the NFL now playing a 17-game regular season. Teams in the AFC North picked up an added opponent from the tough NFC West in 2021.

The Baltimore Ravens closed last season with five straight wins plus a playoff road win at Tennessee before getting shut down at Buffalo to end their season. The Ravens beat the Browns twice last season, but suffered two defeats to the Steelers which cost Baltimore the division title. Baltimore has much more upside and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson leads one of the league’s elite rushing attacks again.

The Cincinnati Bengals were making strides last season until rookie No. 1 pick Joe Burrow suffered a severe knee injury in Week 11. The Bengals odds to win the division are long at +1700, but Cincinnati should improve on a four-win season last year with the Bengals season win total set at 6.5 in 2021. The Bengals offense should be fun to watch with QB Joe Burrow reunited with Ja’Marr Chase, his former LSU Tigers wide receiver and top-5 draft pick this year.

Here are the updated division winners odds to win the AFC North in 2021, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Baltimore Ravens (+120)

2. Cleveland Browns (+160)

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (+450)

4. Cincinnati Bengals (+1700)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!