Odds to Win AFC West Heavily Favor Chiefs at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Kansas City Chiefs have set the standard in the NFL in recent seasons with a Super Bowl victory and an AFC title last season. The Chiefs have won at least 10 games each of the past six seasons, and won five straight division titles. Kansas City is the favorite to win Super Bowl 56, and also enter 2021 as the heavy favorite to win the AFC West again with division winner odds of -270 on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is an MVP favorite again in 2021. But the Los Angeles Chargers are on the rise with last year’s Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert showing tremendous talent and skills at quarterback. Herbert and the Chargers will look to improve under a new coaching staff with head coach Brandon Staley taking over as the 17th head coach in franchise history.

The Chargers lost a number of tight games last season, but finished with four straight wins and a 7-9 record. Improvement is expected and the Chargers have +500 odds to win the division.

The Denver Broncos have suffered through four straight losing seasons and are still a long way away from their Super Bowl-winning season of 2015. The Broncos +600 odds to win the division are based on a stronger defense looking to challenge the division’s top quarterbacks. Denver has lacked consistent quarterback play since 2015, and hope Drew Lock moves forward in his third season with offseason addition Teddy Bridgewater challenging in training camp.

The Las Vegas Raiders are being disrespected as their odds to win the division keep falling. The Raiders offense can be one of the more productive units in the AFC, but a Raiders defense that allowed 29.9 points per game to rank No. 30 in the league last season has to make major improvement under new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley.

Here are the updated division winners odds to win the AFC West in 2021, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win AFC West 2021

1. Kansas City Chiefs (-270)

2. Los Angeles Chargers (+500)

3. Denver Broncos (+600)

4. Las Vegas Raiders (+1500)

