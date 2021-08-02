Odds to Win NFC South Clearly Favor Buccaneers over Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook

The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the biggest division favorite in the NFC heading into the 2021 season. The Bucs’ odds to win the division have continued to climb, and they are currently -195 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The New Orleans Saints (+330) are the closest challenger as they move on without Drew Brees.

The NFC South is not as deep as the NFC West, and the Atlanta Falcons (+700) and Carolina Panthers (+1000) are outsiders in the division but still projected as competitive. The Falcons and Panthers both have season win totals of 7.5 posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady returns with a trio of top receivers plus his favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski.

What is the best WR unit you’ve ever seen? Could Tampa Bay’s unit of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Antonio Brown sneak into the conversation? https://t.co/wge0imOdRr — PFF (@PFF) July 30, 2021

The Buccaneers have all 22 starters returning from their Super Bowl-winning team, but still have some key position battles during training camp leading into the season, including at running back.

Here are the updated division winners odds to win the NFC South in 2021, courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Odds to Win NFC South 2021

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-195)

2. New Orleans Saints (+330)

3. Atlanta Falcons (+700)

4. Carolina Panthers (+1000)

