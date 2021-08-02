Odds to Win NFC South Clearly Favor Buccaneers over Saints at FanDuel Sportsbook
August 2
The Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers are the biggest division favorite in the NFC heading into the 2021 season. The Bucs’ odds to win the division have continued to climb, and they are currently -195 at FanDuel Sportsbook. The New Orleans Saints (+330) are the closest challenger as they move on without Drew Brees.
The NFC South is not as deep as the NFC West, and the Atlanta Falcons (+700) and Carolina Panthers (+1000) are outsiders in the division but still projected as competitive. The Falcons and Panthers both have season win totals of 7.5 posted at FanDuel Sportsbook.
Seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady returns with a trio of top receivers plus his favorite tight end, Rob Gronkowski.
The Buccaneers have all 22 starters returning from their Super Bowl-winning team, but still have some key position battles during training camp leading into the season, including at running back.
