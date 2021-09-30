Over 25.5 Yards On Longest Reception For Ja’Marr Chase Tonight
September 30Sportsgrid-StaffSportsGrid
Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase has been quarterback Joe Burrow’s favorite target so far this season, and it’s clear that they are continuing the chemistry and connection they built at LSU together.
What Can Chase Do On TNF Against The Jaguars?
Chase has scored a touchdown in every game, and he’s done it on deep balls and long catches, similar to what we saw from Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson in his rookie season last year. The number for his longest reception in Thursday night’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars is 25.5 yards on the FanDuel Sportsbook, which is a number he has beaten in all three games this year. In addition to looking at the over here, the Jaguars’ secondary has allowed two receivers in each of their first three games to go over this number, and that alone should be enough to get you to take the over on this number. Jacksonville also allows the fifth-most passing yards per game in the league, which means Chase will have plenty of opportunities to hit the number.
