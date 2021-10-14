Packers vs. Bears Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Packers vs. Bears NFL Week 6 Info

Green Bay Packers (3-2) vs. Chicago Bears (2-2)

Date: Sunday, October 17th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Soldier Field

Packers vs. Bears Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Packers -205 | Bears +172

Spread: Packers -4.5 (-110) | Bears +4.5 (-110)

Total:44.5 Over (-108) Under (-112)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Packers +1200 | Bears +10000

Packers vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

Under 44.5 (-112)

Packers -4.5 (-110)

Packers vs. Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

The Green Bay Packers will take on the Chicago Bears in a Week 6 contest that opened with a spread much lower than many may have anticipated. Green Bay has got back on track after an ugly Week 1 loss. Chicago has new life under Justin Fields but have yet to really start clicking. Green Bay comes into this contest with some notable names on IR and has some other names to monitor on this week’s injury report. Elgton Jenkins (ankle) limited, Aaron Jones (ankle) limited, Kevin King (shoulder) DNP, and Robert Tonyan (knee) limited are all key contributors whose potential absence will affect the Packers probability cover. Chicago has some critical injuries of its own to monitor. Akiem Hicks (groin) DNP, Khalil Mack (foot) DNP, Allen Robinson (ankle) DNP, Darnell Mooney (groin) limited, Damien Williams (foot/knee) limited all made an appearance on the first injury report of the week. Justin Fields (rib/knee) was a full participant on Wednesday, but the injuries listed remind us that an aggravation is distinctly in the realm of possibilities.

As mentioned, Green Bay has bounced back from an embarrassing Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints. They now sit at 4-1, and if they can weather the injury storm, they should be headed to the postseason. The Packers still go as the offense goes, but when healthy, the defense is an impact unit, especially with the addition of De’Vondre Campbell. Chicago continues to be a franchise in turmoil, but there are brighter days ahead with Justin Fields under center. There is no telling what the rest of the roster will look like in 2022, so the Bears are hoping Fields can get it going sooner rather than later so they can try to compete with their 2021 roster.

Green Bay appears to be the value even after climbing from -3.5 to -4.5. The spread is tight in a divisional matchup, but we still have not seen enough from Justin Fields to warrant touching the Bears against a powerhouse offense like the Packers possess. This is the quintessential get-right game for Fields as the Packers are down star corner Jaire Alexander (on I.R. with a shoulder injury) and may also be without fellow starter Kevin King. Chicago will need to muster offense without star running back David Montgomery and may find the going tough against a team that knows them well. The under is the initial lean most will have when looking at the total for the NFC North battle, but analysis suggests otherwise. As mentioned, the Packers are decimated at corner and should be able to drop 30 or more on Chicago if they are clicking on offense. Justin Fields should have the best offensive performance of his young career with Jaire sidelined. Adding fuel to the fire, the over is 6-1 in the Packers’ past seven games against the NFC North and is 4-1 in the Bears’ past five against the NFC North. Tap the Packers and the over for this Week 6 tilt.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid