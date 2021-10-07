Packers vs. Bengals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Packers vs. Bengals NFL Week 5 Info

Green Bay Packers (3-1) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3-1)

Date: Sunday, October 10, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Packers vs. Bengals Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Packers -164 | Bengals +138

Spread: Packers -3 (-110) | Bengals +3 (-110)

Total: 51.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Packers vs Bengals Predictions and Picks

Packers -3 (-110)

Under 51.5 (-114)

First Touchdown Scorer: Robert Tonyan (+1200)

Packers vs Bengals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Cincinnati Bengals find themselves as home dogs in Week 5 with extended rest after improving their record to 3-1 with a dramatic comeback win last Thursday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. A more feared opponent comes to town as Aaron Rodgers has his Green Bay Packers clicking on offense, winning three straight after a disappointing opening to this NFL season.

The Packers are taking 82% of the money, but it is tough to get on board fading them in this spot. Everyone in the media was ready to write them off after the Week 1 clunker against the Saints, but Rodgers has righted the ship to the tune of eight touchdowns and no turnovers since. He has seemed to enjoy the return of slot receiver Randall Cobb, as they hooked up for two touchdowns last week against the Steelers. The Packer defense has held their own, too, giving up the eighth fewest yards in the league while forcing six turnovers.

The Bengals have shown they are vulnerable to early game deficits, something they can ill afford to do against this opponent. Their offense ranks 30th in first downs, 28th in passing yards, and 28th in red zone attempts. Their run game has been the bright spot of the offense, but they project to be without their starting running back, Joe Mixon, for this contest as he battles a sprained ankle. They also have been beneficiaries of a friendly schedule thus far, so in my opinion, they are a tad overvalued in this spot with their 3-1 record.

If you want to take a flyer on a first touchdown scorer prop, I suggest Robert Tonyan at +1200. The fourth-year tight end has only found paydirt once this season, but one could argue he is due for some positive regression after being a red zone favorite of Rodgers a season ago, scoring 11 times.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid