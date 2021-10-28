Packers Vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview For Week 8 On FanDuel Sportsbook

Packers vs. Cardinals Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview For Week 8 On FanDuel Sportsbook

The best Thursday Night Football game of the season is set to take center stage in Week 8, with the Green Bay Packers taking on the undefeated Arizona Cardinals. Let’s take a look at a few props to consider in tonight’s matchup.

Packers vs. Cardinals Game Information

Green Bay Packers (6-1) Vs. Arizona Cardinals (7-0)

Date: Thursday, October 28, 2021

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Venue: State Farm Stadium

Packers vs. Cardinals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Packers +225 | Cardinals -275

Spread: Packers +6.5 (-110) | Cardinals -6.5 (-110)

Total: 50.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +1100 | Cardinals +850

Packers vs. Cardinals Predictions and Picks

Kyler Murray Over 272.5 Passing Yards

DeAndre Hopkins Over 64.5 Receiving Yards

Arizona Cardinals Team Total Over 29.5

Packers vs. Cardinals News, Analysis and Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have been a powerhouse of an offense this season in almost every facet. They are seventh in yards per play, second in the league in yards per pass attempt, and fourth in points per drive. The Green Bay Packers defensive unit will be missing defensive coordinator Joe Barry and starting cornerback Jaire Alexander while cornerback Kevin King is also listed as questionable for Thursday. It’s a decimated secondary that will only give Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray an even better shot at beating his passing yards total on the night. When looking at the expected game script, a closer matchup with a solid opposing offense will only help him reach this number as he’ll be throwing the ball for close to all four quarters, something we haven’t seen him do too often this season. Take Kyler Murray to torch a thin Green Bay secondary and beat his passing yards total.

The loss of Alexander, one of the league’s top cornerbacks, gives serious value on wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to go over his receiving yards total. In Green Bay’s victory over the Bengals in Week 6 without their star cornerback, Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase went off for 156 yards and a touchdown in the contest. Although he hasn’t reached this total in his last two outings, it gives a solid buy-low spot on one of the league’s best receivers. Take Hopkins to beat his receiving yards totals as a correlated bet with Murray in tonight’s matchup against the injury-laden Packers.

Taking both a team’s starting quarterback and number one wide receiver to go over their respective totals puts you in line to at least take a look at the team total in the same outing. The Cardinals currently sit at 29.5, and they have beaten this number in six of their seven games this season. An aspect that may make this offense work so well is their ability to spread the ball around the field. Seven players have at least 24 touches on the season, and eight different players have at least one touchdown. It’s hard to see anybody stopping this offense, especially a Packers unit that is missing its play-caller and is yet to face this caliber of an offense this season. Take Arizona to topple this number on Thursday Night Football.

All NFL game predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid