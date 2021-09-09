Packers vs. Saints Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Packers vs. Saints NFL Week 1 Info

Green Bay Packers (0-0) vs. New Orleans Saints (0-0)

Date: Sunday, September 12th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: TIAA Bank Field (Jacksonville)

Packers vs. Saints Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Packers -200 | Saints +168

Spread: Packers -4 (-110) | Saints +4 (-110)

Total: 50 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Packers +1200 | Saints +3000

Packers vs. Saints Predictions and Picks

Over 50 (-110)

Packers -4 (-110)

Packers vs. Saints News, Analysis, and Picks

The Green Bay Packers will square off against the New Orleans Saints in what is sure to be an exciting matchup. Green Bay is relatively healthy heading into this contest as Za’darius Smith (back) is the only major name on the injury report to start the week. The Saints will be down superstar receiver Michael Thomas until at least Week 8 and are also dealing with a Ken Crawley (a starting corner while the newly acquired Bradley Roby serves his one-game suspension) hamstring injury. Crawley did not practice at all on Wednesday. One major thing for bettors to remember is that this Week 1 contest will be played in Jacksonville as New Orleans is still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

The Green Bay Packers stand out as a value despite playing on the road. Relatively healthy against Jameis Winston making his first start for the Saints. New Orleans will be shorthanded at two key positions in receiver and cornerback, making the Packers lean even stronger. The Packers would likely get some love all the way up to -5.5, so -4 is a number to jump on. The over/under is the tougher call as FanDuel was shrewd about their total. 50 is indeed the magic number as the value proposition would project very differently at 49.5 or 50.5. Consider buying a point in either direction, but the over feels like the play here at 50. Even without Michael Thomas on the field, these are still two of the strongest offenses in the NFC, and if we see the usual Week 1 defensive sloppiness, we could see the contest go over 56.

The Packers are a strong moneyline play at only -200 as road games often turn out to be tighter battles than many expect. As mentioned above, the Packers pop as a value at -4 despite playing on the road. They come into Week 1 as the considerably stronger team and will be close to full strength if Za’darius Smith gets cleared to practice by Friday as expected. The depleted Saints should still be able to score points without Michael Thomas. While they may not score enough to pull off the upset, they should score enough to help propel this game to the over.

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.