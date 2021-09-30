Panthers vs. Cowboys Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 4 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers vs. Cowboys NFL Week 4 Info

NFL Week 4

Carolina Panthers (3-0) vs. Dallas Cowboys (2-1)

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Panthers vs. Cowboys Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Panthers +184 | Cowboys -220

Spread: Panthers +4.5 (-105) | Cowboys -4.5 (-115)

Total: 50.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Panthers vs Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Cowboys -4.5 (-115)

Cowboys 1H -3.5 (-110)

Same Game Parlay: Cowboys Moneyline (-220), Cowboys 1H -3.5 (-110), Cowboys Team Total Over 27.5 (-110) Pays +182

Panthers vs. Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

The Carolina Panthers come into Week 4 with an unblemished record, arguably the most surprising 3-0 team thus far into this young NFL season. Their impressive #1 ranked defense will face a true test on the road in Jerry World against the Dak Prescott-led high-flying Dallas Cowboys offense, who are averaging 30 points per game. The Panthers will be without star running back Christian McCaffrey, for this game and the foreseeable future, after a hamstring injury in Week 3.

Sam Darnold was mostly an afterthought this offseason as he moved on from his ill remembered stint with Adam Gase’s New York Jets. It looks like Matt Rhule and Joe Brady may just be the duo that revives the 3rd overall pick from the 2018 draft. Darnold has accounted for six total touchdowns and only two turnovers in three wins and has shown off his arm strength and accuracy that warranted the high draft capital in 2018. However, he will now face a sneaky good Dallas defensive unit that comes in ranked ninth in the league and just did a superb job in bottling up rushing threat QB Jalen Hurts in Week 2. Although they head in on a short week, they should have a tad easier job than expected now that they don’t have to deal with Run CMC.

The Cowboys’ offense is arguably one of the best and most fun in the league. I think it is fair to question if this #1 ranked Panther D can have the same success against Prescott as they did with Zach Wilson, Jameis Winston, and Davis Mills. We will look back to this game in a few weeks and wonder how the spread was so short when the Cowboys are being discussed as Super Bowl contenders. I am backing them at home to cover the 4.5 for the game, the 3.5 for the first half, and a same game parlay that includes those two picks and the team total over.