Panthers Vs. Texans Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for Week 3 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Panthers Vs. Texans NFL Week 3

Carolina Panthers (2-0) Vs. Houston Texans (1-1)

Thursday Night Football

Date: Thursday, September 23, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium

Panthers Vs. Texans Moneyline, Total, And Odds

Moneyline: Panthers -405 | Texans +320

Spread: Panthers -7.5 (-118) | Texans +7.5 (-104)

Total: 43 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Panthers +5500 | Texans +42000

Panthers Vs. Texans Predictions And Picks

Brandin Cooks Over 67.5 Receiving Yards

Davis Mills Over 213.5 Passing Yards

Panthers Vs. Texans News, Analysis, And Picks

Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off this Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers travel to Houston to take on the Texans and will look to start the season 3-0 for just the second time since the 2004 season. To most, they have been one of the bigger surprises in the first two weeks of the season as both quarterback Sam Darnold and the defensive unit have exceeded expectations.

This line opened at -4 before Week 2, and following the hamstring injury suffered by Texans quarterback Tyrod Taylor that has put him on injured reserve, it has now found its resting place at -7.5 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. In consensus, the books seem to be split on this one as plenty are showing a -8 now. The books will often disagree on where a line should settle in a game featuring an unknown quarterback. With rookie QB and third-round pick Davis Mills starting in Taylor’s place tonight, it can also be difficult for handicappers to analyze a game with someone making his first career start.

Mills entered the game at halftime on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns when Taylor exited with the injury and was eight-for-18 for 102 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Although they were somewhat few and far between, Mills showed the capability to make some downfield throws and was able to hit wide receiver Brandin Cooks on a slant for a two-yard touchdown down in the red zone to keep the game close for a while. But, a short week of practice and preparation is only going to work to his disadvantage in a spot like this. With both wide receivers Danny Amendola and Nico Collins expected to be out for Thursday’s matchup, Cooks will be getting all of the targets from Mills, and he has shown in the first two weeks that he is capable of being the guy the offense can rely on. He’s cleared this number in both of their first games, and if Houston falls behind, they will only be looking his way more as a means to get back into the game. Take the over on Cooks’s receiving yards.

You should always look to place bets that correlate, so you have a game script that has a chance to fulfill all of your wagers. The two ways tonight may go to help reach these bets is a shock performance from the Texans who are slinging it around and taking care of business. The other possibility would be a blowout towards the end, and we may get there on a backdoor through some prevent defense played by the Panthers in the final quarter. Either way, Davis Mills looked willing and able to make aggressive throws for large chunks of yardage. Of the 42 qualifying quarterbacks that have played this season, Mills ranks third in the NFL in intended air yards per attempt at 12.1. He looked to have every intention of slinging the ball around the field, and if he was able to get 102 yards on eight completions in one half of play, this number shouldn’t be a sweat with four quarters, especially if the Texans are trailing for most of the contest. Take the over on Mills’s passing yards on a low number for any starter in today’s NFL based on what the defenses are giving you.