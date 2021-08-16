Patrick Surtain Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds Skyrocket After Preseason Pick-6

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is one of a few first-year defenders who could make an immediate impact. The playmaking skills he displayed at Alabama have him in a serious position to contend for Defensive Rookie of the Year honors if they carry over right away.

Surtain started his DROY campaign with a bang on Saturday, picking off Minnesota Vikings QB Jake Browning and taking it to the house. His odds to win Rookie of the Year on FanDuel Sportsbook have skyrocketed following the pick-6.

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426649903648841734

Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Surtain owned +1100 odds to win DROY last week, placing him sixth among rookies. However, he’s now shot up to +600, making him the overall favorite to win the award. Surtain’s rise is notable since the odds have favored linebackers and edge rushers to this point.

Surtain certainly now has the attention of oddsmakers following his pick-6. He racked up four interceptions over three seasons with the Crimson Tide and also recorded four forced fumbles. He’s a threat to make a play in every situation while patrolling the secondary, making him a nightmare for opposing offenses.

The Broncos rookie has a huge edge over fellow cornerbacks Jaycee Horn (+1500) and Caleb Farley (+1700) at this point. Micah Parsons (+750) and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoa (+900) round of the top three in the DROY odds, though a few more highlight plays from Surtain could grow his lead in this race.

