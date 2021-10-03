Patriots vs. Buccaneers Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Patriots vs. Buccaneers Week 4

New England Patriots (1-2) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-1)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, October 3, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: Gillette Stadium

Patriots vs. Buccaneers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots +260|Buccaneers -320

Spread: Patriots +7 (-110)|Buccaneers -7 (-110)

Total: 49.5 Over (-105) Under (-115)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Patriots +5000|Buccaneers +650

Patriots vs. Buccaneers Predictions and Picks

Over 49.5 -105

Tom Brady Under 305.5 passing yards -113

Tom Brady Under 26.5 completions -130

Mac Jones Over 260.5 passing yards -113

Mac Jones Over 24.5 completions -148

Patriots vs. Buccaneers News, Analysis, and Picks

The narrative for Sunday Night Football has written itself. Tom Brady returns to his old stomping grounds for a rematch against his former club. The New England Patriots infamously moved on from Brady ahead of the 2020 season, only to see the GOAT win the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Proving his former team wrong for moving on from him is the only thing on Brady’s mind. We’re anticipating a vintage Brady performance under the lights on Sunday night, although he may not hit the heights he’s reached early this season.

Early season metrics support that Brady hasn’t missed a beat in his 22nd year in the league. The seven-time Super Bowl Champion is completing 68.8% of his passes for 11.2 yards per completion and ten touchdowns through three games. Brady enters the contest with passing props of 305.5 yards and 26.5 completions, implying an expected 11.1 yards per completion, right on his season average. It also means that the betting market is expecting about 39 pass attempts from Brady on Sunday night.

In Weeks 1 and 3, the Bucs were in close games and leaned into their passing game to stay competitive. In those games, Brady attempted a combined 105 pass attempts and threw for 811 yards. In their game against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2, the Bucs led for most of the contest and relied more on their running game to control the clock. Brady attempted only 36 passes in that game, failing to crack the 300-yard mark.

After an unsuccessful 2020 season, the Patriots entered the 2021 season with a renewed emphasis on defense. Through three games, the Patriots are allowing the fifth-fewest yards and second-fewest passing yards per game. The cards are stacked against Brady to go over his passing and completion props in this one. We’re expecting the Bucs to play with the lead against the Patriots, decreasing their need to pass the ball, and New England’s defense has been good to start the season. We’re taking the under on his passing yards (305.5) and completions (26.5).

The Patriots’ offense is better than last season but still doesn’t march down the field with any efficacy. New England puts up the ninth-fewest yards in the NFL and sixth-fewest points. Those lackluster metrics look worse when we consider their first three games of the season have come against the Miami Dolphins, Atlanta Falcons, and New York Jets, with two of three coming at home.

The Bucs have allowed some yards through the air this season. Even though they’ve faced two of the best aerial attacks in the league, no team is allowing more passing yards per game than Tampa this season. Even the Atlanta Falcons, who are managing just 218.7 passing yards per game, put up 293 yards through the air against the Buccaneers. If the Pats are playing from behind, as expected, that will result in an increased reliance on the passing game, helping Mac Jones make it over his yards and completions props.

Belichick likes to control the clock and decrease his opponent’s possessions, facilitating three unders to start the season but Brady is coming in on a mission. The Bucs have gone over in three straight to start the year and their defense hasn’t held up early. We’re betting that Brady puts up a few scores on his former club and the Patriots do what they can to keep up, sending this game over the total.