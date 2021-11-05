Patriots vs. Panthers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 9 on FanDuel Sportsbook

The New England Patriots will travel to Bank of America Stadium to take on old friend Stephon Gilmore and the Carolina Panthers. This is an interesting contest between two teams with questions at quarterback but very different aspirations this season.

Patriots vs. Panthers NFL Week 9 Info

New England Patriots (4-4) vs. Carolina Panthers (4-4)

Date: Sunday, November 7th

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Patriots vs. Panthers Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Patriots -190 | Panthers +160

Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-110) | Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Total:41 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Patriots +7000 | Panthers +18000

Patriots vs. Panthers Predictions and Picks

Over 41 (-110)

Panthers +3.5 (-110)

Patriots vs. Panthers News, Analysis, and Picks

For Carolina, it is playoffs or bust. For New England, .500 ball would be seen as a win. Carolina designated Christian McCaffrey to return from the injured reserve list, but since he is still on the list, we will not know until Friday whether or not he is playing. Their only notable name on the injury report who did not log a full practice on Wednesday is Shaq Thompson, who returned to the team in Week 8 after a long layoff. New England, as always, has a laundry list of names on their injury report. The following notable names were limited during Wednesday’s practice and merit monitoring as the week progresses Ja’Whuan Bentley, Kyle Dugger, Dont’a Hightower, Jonnu Smith, Josh Uche, Shaq Mason, and Kyle Van Noy.

After spending a record amount of money this offseason, New England released Stephon Gilmore and sit at 4-4 on the season. Yes, as mentioned above, a .500 record may now be seen as a win for the Patriots now that they understand what they have and don’t have in Mac Jones. Moving on from Cam Newton was probably a mistake, but it did help to hasten the development curve of Jones and help the Patriots have a better understanding of what type of skill sets they will need to put Jones in the best position to succeed. This is no longer the Tom Brady Patriots. Mac Jones is going to need some stars at wideout to flourish.

The Carolina Panthers are almost comical. Yes, Christian McCaffrey being sidelined has undoubtedly affected their competitiveness, but they have gone all-in despite having one of the worst quarterbacks in the league. The defense was already the strength of their team before they added All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore and 2020 first-round pick C.J. Henderson. Overcoming Sam Darnold is going to be a tough ask. He does not have the game manager mentality that led to success for Teddy Bridgewater, and while he is a much better system fit for Joe Brady’s offense, he simply has not been very good since entering the league. Any success Carolina has this season will be in large part, despite Sam Darnold’s inconsistency.

Carolina has struggled this season, but if McCaffrey is activated for this weekend, it will be hard to argue against the sentiment that they should have been listed as the favorites. Is New England really the better team? Carolina has better receivers, a better running game, and better defense even without their stud running back. Their recent struggles have them as the underdogs, but the spread has not factored in the potential return of the Panthers superstar back. The spread opened at -3 and now sits at -3.5, indicating that the bulk of the sharp action has been coming in on New England. Hold off on placing any action until we learn the status of McCaffrey on Friday. If he is active, this is a potential multi-unit play; if inactive, keep it to one unit after the spread rises to -4.

The over/under for this contest has tumbled from 44 to 41. It has fallen so far that the value may now be on the over. Yes, both teams have shaky quarterbacks who may struggle to move the ball against strong defenses, but we have also seen both offenses play at a high level against average teams. With that said, the under is 6-2 in Carolina’s games this season and 4-4 in New England’s. The under is 4-1 in the Panthers past five home games and 5-2 in the Patriots past seven road games. Despite these trends, the over still looks like the play. The over is 4-0 in the Patriots past four games overall, and the combined score has failed to crack 50 in just one of those games. Keep it to one unit, but barring a teaser, tap the over for Week 9.

