Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 1 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, September 12

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Venue: Mercedes – Benz Superdome

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eagles +156 | Falcons -186

Spread: Falcons -3.0

Total: 48.5 Over -105 | Under -118

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +9000 | Falcons +6000

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons Predictions and Picks

Over 48.5

Eagles (+3)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons News and Analysis

The Week 1 matchup between the Philadelphia Eagles and Atlanta Falcons is shaping to be game generating buzz. Opening with a 47-point total, the game has steadily crept up to a 48.5-point total.

Philadelphia Eagles Analysis

Second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts leads the Eagles, officially taking over the starting role. Starting four games during the 2020 season, the dual-threat Hurts threw for 1,061 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 7.2 yards per attempt. He also used his legs to keep the offense moving, rushing for 5.62 yards and finding the end zone three times.

The Eagles benefit from a diversified receiving corps featuring Jalen Reagor, Greg Ward, DeVonta Smith, Zach Ertz and Dallas Goedert. Last year, Zach Ertz quietly led the team in target share, responsible for 18% of the Eagles’ looks, with his tight end counterpart Goedert ranking second on the team with a 16% target share.

Philadelphia’s backfield looks a little less complicated, with Miles Sanders expected to see the bulk of carries, in addition to the scrambling abilities of Hurts. Rushing for 867 yards in 12 games last season, Sanders found the end zone six times, averaging 5.29 yards per carry, leading Philadelphia in carries with 53% of the workload.

Under new head coach Nick Sirianni, the Eagles face a Falcons defense that allowed 25.9 points a game, giving up the fourth-most yards, averaging 398.4 yards per game. Hurts and the receiving corps should benefit from a Falcon defense whose weakness looks to be stopping the ball through the air. Atlanta had the worst pass defense in the league last year, allowing 293.6 yards per game.

Atlanta Falcons Analysis

Atlanta will rely on 13-year veteran Matt Ryan to keep the offense humming. With a career 65% completion rate, Ryan has thrown for more than 4,000 yards every year for the last 10 years, including a 4,500-yard, 26 touchdown performance during the 2020 season. Last season, he ranked first in pass attempts (626), fourth in passing yards (4,581) and 12th in touchdowns (26).

A question with the Falcons offense will be how the team will distribute the target share left behind from Julio Jones. Calvin Ridley looks to be the primary beneficiary, leading the team in target share, seeing 25% of the Falcon’s passes, averaging 9.61 yards per target. New head coach Arthur Smith tends to use a two tight-end set, which he’ll likely bring to Atlanta from his time in Tennessee. The strategy should give Hayden Hurst and rookie Kyle Pitts plenty of opportunities to see additional targets.

Mike Davis should lead the Falcons backfield, giving Ryan an additional target through the air. Last year, a member of the Carolina Panthers, Davis, saw an increased role because of an injury to Christian McCaffrey, rushing for 642 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 3.89 yards per carry.

Last season, Philadelphia allowed 26 points per game, giving up 363 yards per game on defense. The run defense, which allowed the 10th-most yards at 125.8 yards per game, looks like an opportunity for Davis, especially given his projected allotment of carries.