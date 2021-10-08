Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Odds, Betting Lines, Picks and Preview for NFL Week 5 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers NFL Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 10

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Bank of America Stadium

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eagles +146| Panthers -174

Spread: Panthers -3

Total: 44.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +15000 | Panthers +600

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers Predictions and Picks

Eagles +3

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Carolina Panthers News and Analysis

Philadelphia Eagles Analysis

The high-powered Philadelphia Eagles head to Charlotte, NC, for a matchup against the Panthers. Led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, the Eagles employ a pass-skewed 62%/38% pass-to-run split, also playing at the second-fastest pace in the league, calling a play every 24.8 seconds.

Hurts, a dual-threat option, not only throws the ball with ease but is second on the Eagles in rushing work, seeing 37% of carries, only behind lead running back Miles Sanders. Hurts prefers to throw the ball among his many weapons featuring DeVonta Smith, Jalen Reagor, and Zach Ertz, using a distributed receiving corps. The rookie Smith leads the receiving corps with a 22% target share, seeing 10 targets, catching seven passes for 122 yards.

Miles Sanders commands the workload in the backfield, seeing more than 40% of the Eagles’ production in the backfield. In a Week 4 42-30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, Sanders rushed for a lackluster 13 yards on seven attempts, facing a Chiefs defense ranked last in defensive DVOA.

The Week 5 matchup may be challenging for the Eagles, facing a Panthers defense ranked fourth in DOVA. Dating back to last season, Philadelphia is 2-8 against the spread on the road, posting a 2-8 record outright.

Carolina Panthers Analysis

After a 36-28 shootout loss against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4, the Carolina Panthers appear to have an easier matchup against the fast-paced Eagles, who rank 24th in defensive DVOA. Opposite to their opponent, the Panthers prefer a more methodical approach in their play calling, ranking as the fifth-slowest, calling a play every 28.3 seconds.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is having a resurgent season in his new home, completing 67% of his passes for 1,189 yards through four weeks. In the Week 4 loss, Darnold threw for 301 yards on 36 passes with two touchdowns. Part of a 58%/42% pass-to-run play-calling scheme, Darnold benefits from his weapons in DJ Moore and Robby Anderson, who are responsible for a combined 46% of the target share, and both saw more than 10 targets in Week 4.

With star running back Christian McCaffrey doubtful to play in the Week 5 matchup because of a hamstring injury, expect the bulk of production in the backfield to go toward Chuba Hubbard for the second consecutive week. Against the Cowboys, Hubbard ran for 57 yards on 13 attempts and could see upside facing the 28thranked defensive rush defense in the Eagles.

Dating back to last season, the Panthers are 4-6 against the spread at home, posting a 4-6 record outright.