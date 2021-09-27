Philadelphia Eagles vs. Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football Preview, Picks, and Betting Guide

Monday Night Football – Eagles vs. Cowboys Week 3

Philadelphia Eagles (1-1) vs. Dallas Cowboys (1-1)

Monday Night Football

Date: Monday, September 27, 2021

Time: 8:15 pm ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

Eagles vs. Cowboys Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eagles +156 | Cowboys -186

Spread: Eagles +3 (+100) | Cowboys -3 (-122)

Total: 51.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +7000 | Cowboys +2800

Eagles vs. Cowboys Predictions and Picks

Alternate Line Under 53.5 (-130)

Eagles vs. Cowboys News, Analysis, and Picks

As the weeks pass, we find out a little bit more about each NFL team. One thing we’ve certainly learned about the Eagles is their lopsided victory in Week 1 over the Falcons was probably more about Atlanta’s ineptitude than anything else. Philadelphia won the game 32-6, and the following week, Atlanta gave up 48 points to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Eagles went on to hold the San Francisco 49ers to 17 points the following week in a losing effort.

Having a good defense is especially critical for a young quarterback as it helps to take some of the pressure off them. Football Outsiders ranks the Eagles eighth in their Total DVOA Defensive metrics. Last season, they were ranked 15th and were plagued by injuries for much of the season. Thus, perhaps it shouldn’t be a surprise that their defense is playing as well as they are at the start of the year.

The Eagles are in the top ten of many key defensive metrics: They’re seventh in opponent yards per game (283), third in opponent yards per play (4.3), tenth in third-down conversions allowed (4.5), and second opponent points per play (0.174).

Another thing that can help a young quarterback is running the football. Philadelphia doesn’t want to put second-year quarterback Jalen Hurts in harm’s way by having him drop back to throw the ball over 30 times a ballgame. Instead, they’re taking a much more balanced approach by running the ball 49.18% of the time, which is the fourth-highest rate in the league. One thing we know is that as teams run the ball, the clock will continue to tick down.

Given how the Eagles play, I don’t think we should expect to see a shootout on Monday night. The Eagles just aren’t built that way. It wouldn’t surprise me if they dictated the flow of the game with their rushing attack. Keep in mind that this is also a divisional game.

In the past ten meetings, the total has stayed under 50 points in seven games. Two of the three games that went over the mark both went into overtime. Furthermore, NFC East divisional games open with at least 50 points are 14-9-1 to the under for an 18.4% ROI.

This number moved off the critical number of 52, so I looked to buy a half-point. However, the only available number I can grab at FanDuel on the alternate line is 53.5. But at -130 odds, we’re getting good value in terms of the juice.

As a result, I like this game to finish under the total of 53.5.