Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Giants Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Eagles vs. Giants Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium

Eagles vs. Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Eagles -194 | Giants +162

Spread: Eagles -3.5

Total: 45.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Eagles +7000 | Giants +100000

Eagles vs. Giants Predictions and Picks

Giants +3.5

Eagles vs. Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

The Eagles have put together some excellent performances recently. They went into Denver and beat the Broncos 30-13, and they followed that up with a 40-29 demolition against the Saints last week.

Their rushing attack has been the biggest reason for their success. They’ve logged at least 176 rushing yards in four straight games, and they’ve racked up at least 216 yards in three of them.

This week, they have another exploitable matchup vs. the Giants, who rank 30th in Football Outsiders rush defense DVOA. Unfortunately, they’re likely going to be without Jordan Howard, who has sat out practice to start the week. He’s been arguably their best running back this season, leading the position with 5.4 yards per attempt. They have some other players who can pick up the slack – namely Miles Sanders – but Howard’s emergence in the rotation has correlated directly with the Eagles’ uptick in rushing yards.

This line has also become a bit inflated. The Eagles are listed as 3.5-point road favorites in this contest, which suggests they’re nearly a full touchdown better than the Giants on a neutral field. That’s aggressive.

The Giants haven’t been a good team this season, but they have played a lot of competitive contests. That wasn’t the case last week vs. the Buccaneers, but there’s no shame in losing to the defending champs in their building. New York secured home wins over the Panthers and Raiders in their past two home contests, and they lost by just three points on the road vs. the Chiefs. They can keep this game competitive, so I’ll grab them as home underdogs of greater than a field goal.

All NFL predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid