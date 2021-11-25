Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cincinnati Bengals Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Steelers vs. Bengals Game Info

Date: Sunday, November 28

Time: 1:00 pm ET

Venue: Paul Brown Stadium

Steelers vs. Bengals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Steelers +172 | Bengals -205

Spread: Bengals -4.5

Total: 45 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Steelers +10000 | Bengals +4000

Steelers vs. Bengals Predictions and Picks

Under 45 (-110)

Steelers vs. Bengals News, Analysis, and Picks

A pivotal AFC North matchup awaits on Sunday as the Cincinnati Bengals will host the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both teams are looking to keep pace with the rest of the conference and the division-leading Baltimore Ravens. These teams are a combined 12-7 to the under on the season, and the numbers certainly show why that’s the case. The Bengals currently rank seventh in points per drive allowed, while the Steelers rank 13th, with both teams sitting below two points per drive allowed. Pittsburgh also ranks in the bottom ten of the league in points per drive, and a misleading 37-point outburst last week against the Chargers may have inflated this total a bit. In their defeat to Los Angeles, 17 points came on drives that started on the opponent’s 34, 11, and five-yard line. It’s a statistical outlier that certainly made the Pittsburgh offense look better than its 300-yard output, and they are likely to regress towards the mean in this one. Take the under in what could be a bit of an ugly game.