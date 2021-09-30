Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Green Bay Packers Betting Odds, Trends, and Picks

Steelers vs. Packers Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 3

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Lambeau Field

Steelers vs. Packers Moneyline, Total and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Steelers +235 | Packers -290

Spread: Packers -6.5

Total: 45.5 Over -114 | Under -106

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Packers +1200 | Steelers +7500

Steelers vs. Packers Predictions and Picks

Packers -6.5

Steelers vs. Packers News, Analysis, and Picks

These squads have both had some ups and downs this year. The Steelers started the season with a massive upset win over the Bills, while the Packers were embarrassed at the hands of the Saints.

Since then, these teams have gone in opposite directions. The Packers responded with back-to-back wins – including a walk-off field goal last week vs. the 49ers – while the Steelers have suffered two straight losses. One of those was a home defeat to the Bengals, and the Steelers offense struggled mightily in that contest.

Part of that stems from their current injury situation. They were without Diontae Johnson last week, and JuJu Smith-Schuster exited early with an injury. The Steelers can’t afford to be without either player, given the level of Ben Roethlisberger’s play. He has looked like a shell of his former self, averaging just 5.6 adjusted yards per attempt with three touchdowns and three interceptions.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers has bounced back nicely after a disastrous opening game. He’s racked up six touchdowns with zero interceptions over his past two contests, resulting in an average of 10.60 adjusted yards per attempt.

Now, Rodgers gets to play in an environment where he has historically thrived. He’s one of the best home quarterbacks in recent history, especially as a favorite. Rodgers owns a record of 89-60-3 against the spread as a home favorite, including 25-11-1 when laying less than a touchdown.

The only genuine concern I have with the Packers is that they will be an extremely public team. More than 80% of the spread dollars and tickets are siding with the Packers, so the sportsbooks will have massive liability with them. If you are going to bet them, make sure to grab the -6.5 while it’s still available.