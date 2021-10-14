Raiders vs. Broncos Odds, Betting Lines, Picks & Preview for NFL Week 6 on FanDuel Sportsbook

Raiders vs. Broncos NFL Week 6 Info

Las Vegas Raiders (3-2) vs. Denver Broncos (3-2)

Date: Sunday, October 17th

Time: 4:25 pm ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Raiders vs. Broncos Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Raiders +152 | Broncos -180

Spread: Raiders +3.5 (-114) | Broncos -3 (-106)

Total:44.5 Over (-106) Under (-114)

Odds to win the SuperBowl: Raiders +7500 | Broncos +6000

Raiders vs. Broncos Predictions and Picks

Under 44.5 (-114)

Raiders +3.5 (-114)

Raiders vs. Broncos News, Analysis, and Picks

Week 6 gives us an exciting AFC West battle between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. Both teams shocked the world with hot starts and will be looking to get back on track following two sobering losses. Las Vegas comes into this contest relatively healthy, with only veteran linebacker Cory Littleton (shoulder) limited, standing out on the first injury report of the week. Denver has bigger problems. They have stars Jerry Jeudy and Bradley Chubb on I.R. and also have key role players Albert Okwuegbunam, KJ Hamler, and Josey Jewell on injured reserve. They also had some key names to monitor from Wednesday’s injury report in Melvin Gordon (hip) and Kareem Jackson (back), both of whom missed the first practice of the week.

After a start to the season, no one, not even the Raiders, saw coming, Las Vegas has crashed back to earth. Not only that, but the Raiders have also lost their head coach, who abruptly resigned following dozens of leaked emails. They will need to galvanize themselves and deal with the media firestorm in the wake of Jon Gruden’s semi-private thoughts coming to light, but as we saw in the first three games of the season, when everything is clicking, they can beat anyone.

Denver is another team that started strong at 3-0 but now find themselves in a two-game losing streak. The Broncos’ path to 3-0 was slightly different as they picked apart the easy part of their schedule while the Raiders did so with their toughest part. Still, Denver is a much more formidable team with the addition of Teddy Bridgewater on offense and the return of Von Miller on defense. They have a chance to become explosive once Jerry Jeudy returns but will need to keep their heads above water until that time.

This is a tough contest to handicap that became even tougher following the resignation of Jon Gruden. The Raiders could crumble without their head coach or could find new energy and focus. Divisional matchups are also tougher to peg. There has been no movement in the spread, which currently sits at -3.5 on Denver. As mentioned above, both teams have struggled after 3-0 starts, but the Raiders have true marquee wins. They have been the better team this season and project as the value despite playing on the road. The total, likewise, has seen zero movement. However, the juice is firmly on the under, and it looks to be the better value for this divisional tilt. The probabilities are close enough to make this a dealer’s choice, but those leaning under should be warned that the total is likely to drop before game time. Raiders and the under are the values for Week 6.

