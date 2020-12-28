Raiders vs Broncos Spread, Odds, Line, Over/Under, Prediction & Betting Insights for Week 17 NFL Game

Raiders vs Broncos Week 17 Game Info

NFL Week 17 Game

Las Vegas Raiders (7-8, 5-2 Away) vs. Denver Broncos (5-10, 2-5 Home)

Date: Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020

Time: 4:25 p.m. EST

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High — Denver, CO

Coverage: CBS

Raiders vs Broncos Spread & Odds

All NFL betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LV: (-118) | DEN: (+100)

Spread: LV: -1 (-110) | DEN: +1 (-110)

Total: 50.5 – Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Public (Spread) Betting Percentages via oddsFire: LV: (82%) | DEN: (18%)

Raiders vs Broncos Expert Prediction & Pick

All Raiders-Broncos expert predictions and picks according to Sporting News will be posted when available.

Winner:

Spread Pick:

Raiders vs Broncos Betting Trends

– Las Vegas is 1-4 against the spread (ATS) in its last five games.

– The total has hit the over in five of Las Vegas’ last six games.

– Denver is 1-4 straight up in its last five games.

– The total has hit the under in five of Denver’s last seven games.

Raiders vs Broncos Stats

– Las Vegas is averaging 26.8 points per game (PPG) this season (No. 11 in the NFL).

– Las Vegas is surrendering 29.8 PPG this season (No. 29 in the NFL).

– Denver is averaging 19.5 PPG this season (T-No. 29 in the NFL).

– Denver is surrendering 27.6 PPG this season (No. 25 in the NFL).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk free for up to $1,000!

Michael Obermuller is not a FanDuel employee. In addition to providing DFS gameplay advice, Michael Obermuller also participates in DFS contests on FanDuel using his personal account, username king_mizzard. While the strategies and player selections recommended in his articles are his personal views, he may deploy different strategies and player selections when entering contests with his personal account. The views expressed in their articles are the author’s alone and do not necessarily reflect the views of FanDuel.