Rams vs. Bears Sunday Night Football Preview, Picks and Betting Guide

Sunday Night Football – Rams vs. Bears Week 1

Los Angeles Rams (0-0) vs. Chicago Bears (0-0)

Sunday Night Football

Date: Sunday, September 12, 2021

Time: 8:20 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium

Rams vs. Bears Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All NFL Betting Lines, Odds, and Prop Bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Rams -372|Bears +300

Spread: Rams -7.5 (-111)|Bears +7.5 (-108)

Total: 46.5 Over (-110) Under (-110)

Odds to win Super Bowl LVI: Rams +1500|Bears +6000

Rams vs. Bears Predictions and Picks

Under 46.5 (-110)

Cooper Kupp Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-113)

Rams moneyline (-372)

Team to Score Last – Chicago Bears +126

Rams vs. Bears News, Analysis, and Picks

Few things bring the excitement and anticipation of Week 1 in the NFL; with that comes three prime-time games, including Sunday Night Football. The first full Sunday of early NFL action will be behind us, and we’ll have nothing but the Sunday nighter to look forward to. Matthew Stafford will be making his first start for the Los Angeles Rams against a familiar foe from the NFC North, the Chicago Bears.

There’s always a level of uncertainty heading into the first week of the season. Teams have adjusted in the offseason, brought on new personnel, adjusted schemes, and will now have to put it all together for the first game of the season. Nevertheless, there is one thing that we can be certain of, and that’s the Rams defense showing up against a Bears team that also prioritizes defense. Aaron Donald anchors the Rams defensive line, with Leonard Floyd leading the linebackers corps and Jalen Ramsey patrolling the secondary. They’ll be matched by Akiem Hicks, Khalil Mack, and Eddie Jackson, leaving little room for either offense to operate.

Included in that is Stafford, who joins the Rams after spending the past 12 seasons with the Detroit Lions. Stafford may not have a preferred target yet, but one player who is likely to benefit from his arrival is Cooper Kupp. Kupp has caught 186 of 258 targets over the past two seasons, including 74.2% of targets in 2020. Last season was the first time in Kupp’s career that he averaged less than 12.4 yards per reception, implying that he’s a progression candidate for this season. It’s on that basis that we’re backing Kupp to go over his 63.5 receiving yards prop at FanDuel Sportsbook in the first game of the season.

The Rams were one of the most reliable under teams in 2020, going 12-4 to the under. More impressively, the Rams stayed under in all eight home games last season, with an average score of 34.3 points per game. Los Angeles’s offense may be better than last year, but the current total is still well off expected, suggesting this one should stay under the total.

If the game goes as anticipated, the Rams will have a healthy lead late in the game, with the game in the bag, which leaves the door open for the Bears to score late. The Rams’ primary defensive players could be on the sidelines or let their guards down as Chicago marches. We’re expecting the Bears to be the last team to score and the Rams to run out the clock when they get the ball back.

Defense will reign supreme in the first Sunday Night Football game of the season, but the Rams should come out on top of a low-scoring game.